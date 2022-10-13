Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access - Release date and time for all region revealed

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's worldwide release is around the corner. While the recently released multiplayer beta received massive press excitement, the hype surrounding the game's campaign mode has also reached sky-high.

With the community unable to wait long enough to get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, Activision is offering the franchise's first campaign early access to players who purchased the game early.

The next premium Call of Duty title will be released on October 28. As part of the pre-order bonus, players can play the campaign on October 20. Here is exactly when players from all regions can officially start playing the game and more.

When will the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access begin?

Starting on October 20, exactly one week before the game's official release, players can download the campaign and dive deep into the gritting story that Call of Duty is offering. However, the offer only applies to users who pre-purchased the game digitally.

The release date and time for the campaign's early access are as follows:

October 20

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK

7 pm CEST

10:30 pm IST

October 21

2 am JST

4 am AEST

Modern Warfare 2 is the next installment of Call of Duty's yearly release. The story follows the incident in Modern Warfare 2019. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Players can use either Steam or the Battle.net launcher for the PC version to play the game.

There are a total of two versions of the title that players can buy right now. The standard version will include the campaign's early access, and with the vault edition, players will get the items mentioned below:

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

Ghost Legacy Pack

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

The Red Team 141 Ghost Operator in Call of Duty: Mobile

When will Warzone 2 be released?

Following the release of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty is also releasing the next iteration of Warzone. With a brand new map, Gulag system, swimming mechanism, and much more, whether Warzone 2 can live up to the name of its predecessor or not, only time will tell.

The ultimate battle royale experience of the franchise will be available to play for free from November 16.

