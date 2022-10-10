Modern Warfare 2 players will be required to verify their phone numbers like Overwatch 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's release date is around the corner. While the gaming behemoth is about to launch the next era of the FPS franchise, a recent report might make fans worry a bit.

As per Battle.net's recently updated policy, all players will be required to submit their phone number to play Modern Warfare 2 when the game releases.

While requiring a phone number is nothing new and might not cause any problems, Blizzard Entertainment's recently released Overwatch 2 experienced a massive surge of problems regarding verification and more.

Modern Warfare 2 will require phone number verification, might exclude pre-paid users

The most worrying part is that players with pre-paid phone numbers weren't a part of Battle.net's latest policy and might not be able to play the game at all.

Overwatch 2 fans faced a similar issue where they were unable to log in to the game as Blizzard was unable to verifiy their numbers. According to some, the problem was specified to users with pre-paid plans. While Blizzard has apologized for the issue and assured them that they'll fix it, the recent site information revealed new requirements for Modern Warfare 2 players.

As per the site's updated policy, players with a new Modern Warfare 2 account will be required to add their phone numbers. Previously, it was mentioned that after October 7, users who already have a Blizzard account will not need to verify themselves again; however, new players will need to do complete the process.

The information further states

Messaging apps like iMessage (iOS) or WhatsApp (iOS, Android) are not supported.

Mobile phones with prepaid plans may not work with the phone notification service.

Phone notifications cannot be used with Voice over IP (VoIP), and VoIP numbers that are transferred to a local provider are not eligible for the service.

Nibel @Nibellion



New players still have to play with their phone number



Blizzard is also trying to fix the servers & is aware of the current issues



us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/t… ICYMI: Blizzard will remove its controversial SMS Protect system from Overwatch 2 for players who have played OW1New players still have to play with their phone numberBlizzard is also trying to fix the servers & is aware of the current issues ICYMI: Blizzard will remove its controversial SMS Protect system from Overwatch 2 for players who have played OW1New players still have to play with their phone numberBlizzard is also trying to fix the servers & is aware of the current issuesus.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/t… https://t.co/OySUYeYnqB

As part of Blizzard's new Defense Matrix initiative, all Overwatch 2 players needed to link their phone numbers to their Battlenet account. According to the recent report, all new Modern Warfare 2 players will need to do the same. However, it can be expected that players with old Battle.net accounts won't be required to do that.

Here is more information provided by Battlenet for their newly updated policy.

A phone number can only be attached to one Battle.net Account.

If you lose your phone but plan to replace it and keep the same mobile number, phone notifications will continue to work as it has before, since it's associated with your phone number rather than the device itself.

If you lose your phone and don't plan to replace it, or if you want to remove Battle.net Phone Notifications while you find a new phone, submit a ticket.

Fans will get a better read on the situation when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28, 2022.

