"It would be the worst COD of that decade"- Call of Duty fans debate the worst COD game on Twitter

Call of Duty fans on Twitter have indulged themselves in a debate about the worst Call of Duty in history. It started with popular content creator Nickmercs's post, where he expressed his excitement regarding the rumored 2025 title in the franchise.

A recent leak surfaced revealing that the Call of Duty title in 2025 might be a sequel to Advanced Warfare. In his most recent Tweet, Nickmercs stated that Advanced Warfare is one of the most underrated Call of Duty games and also added that:

"A battle royale in that AW exo-suit would go CRAZY."

While Nickmercs expressed his excitement towards the rumored Call of Duty, fans were divided over whether Advanced Warfare was a great release or the worst Call of Duty in history.

Call of Duty fans are divided as they debate over the rumored Advanced Warfare title in 2025

While the franchise is mostly popular for its multiplayer experience, there are some divisions among fans. As the title always had an arcade-like playstyle, none of the titles from the franchise were slow paced tactical shooters. However, in Advanced Warfare, with all the exo-suits, jumping high from the ground made the game one of the fastest in the franchise's history.

It is quite understandable that one part of the community loved the change and the other part absolutely hated it. While Nickmercs fantasized about Battle Royale with its Advanced Warfare mechanics, here's how fans reacted.

A user named Tinyflyingdrizzi sateted:

"AW was one of the cheesiest cods lmao nobody wants exotic suits and wall running back."

Fans who love tactical shooting more and hate FPS games being movement oriented have also expressed their concerns. A user named Taylor Prohaska said:

"Why every game gotta be 7000 mile an hour movement? Lol. When did fps games become less about shooting and more about how fast and well you can maneuver. Theres a reason why games like CS outlast time and these die every year."

Nickmercs even replied to a fan's comment. A user named Kevin Waltman said:

"If infinite warfare didn’t exist, it would be the worst cod of that decade."

However, according to Nickmercs, Advanced Warfare is in his top five list. He even said that if someone is "good at video games," it should be on their top three list.

Fans even started comparing Infinite Warfare to Advanced Warfare by saying that the first one is miles ahead.

According to another fan, Advanced Warfare is one of the most interesting games in the franchise as it allows players to have more skill gap than any other title. With exo-suits and other advanced mechanics, it would be pretty decent.

However, compared to Apex Legends, another FPS with futuristic maneuvers, Time to Kill is pretty high. Hence, with less skill gap than Apex, the skill expression would still be higher, making it more enjoyable.

Only time will tell if the 2025 Call of Duty is going to be an Advanced Warfare sequel or not. However, the debate among fans clearly showcased the two different fanbases among franchises and what kind of gameplay they like the most. It would be pretty interesting to see how all of this plays out in the near future.

