"I'm definitely gonna play it": NICKMERCS confirms he'll return for Warzone 2, but may not stick around

NICKMERCS is one of the most well-known streamers when it comes to battle royale titles. In particular, he was one of the leading names in Warzone. However, the streamer had enough of it, and began focusing on Apex Legends, bringing many new eyes to the game.

With the potential of Warzone 2 on the horizon, would the streamer return to it? The answer is yes, but whether he sticks around is up to the developers.

“I’m definitely gonna play it. There’s no way the next Warzone comes out and I don’t play it. There’s no f**kin way. I’m definitely gonna play it.”

NICKMERCS will try Warzone 2 but isn’t sold on grinding it

(Clip begins at 1:43)

Will he grind Warzone 2 when it comes out if it has a ranked mode? It’s a question the streamer receives pretty frequently across social media. However, the streamer doesn’t have a clear answer. While he doesn’t have a definitive answer, it was a subject he wanted to talk about.

“I really don’t know. I can’t tell you. Cause it could have a ranked mode, but it can be horrible, you know, right? It could have a ranked mode, and it could be good! But it could not be as good as Apex!”

The streamer has no idea what the future is going to hold when it comes to Warzone 2. He highlighted one of the problems, talking about older companies like Activision, who don’t produce great content anymore.

“More often than not, they f**k s**t up. It’s all about advertisement. They hype it up, they wrap it in cool, bright paper. We’re like ‘Ooh, this is gonna be great, f**k me daddy’, and then it comes out and it’s just so bland, more often than not.”

It doesn’t sound like NICKMERCS is too excited about Warzone 2. At the very least, he made it clear that he will play the game when it comes out. It’s going to be difficult to tear the streamer away from Apex Legends, a game he hyped up over the course of the video.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS



Rippin’ 12 hour bangers like they’re the new norm! Gotta show love to the MFAM, streams been on fire! The support & energy’s appreciated. We keep it rollin’. See ya soon gang



Twitch.Tv/Nickmercs

#MFAM | #FaZeUp Good afternoonRippin’ 12 hour bangers like they’re the new norm! Gotta show love to the MFAM, streams been on fire! The support & energy’s appreciated. We keep it rollin’. See ya soon gang Good afternoon ☀️Rippin’ 12 hour bangers like they’re the new norm! Gotta show love to the MFAM, streams been on fire! The support & energy’s appreciated. We keep it rollin’. See ya soon gang 🔥Twitch.Tv/Nickmercs#MFAM | #FaZeUp https://t.co/P7y92UCKSK

“I also think that Apex is getting better. They’re making a lot of quality of life improvements. That new map is incredible, I love Storm Point, I think it’s one of the best Battle Royale maps I’ve ever played."

He continued further, saying:

"I heard they're coming out with a new map, like a new one, new legends. The ranked mode is good right now, you know. You're getting good reps, quality reps. They've always gotta definitely fix something, there’s always something to b**ch about, but Apex is in a really good spot.”

When it came to the streamer’s community, they were with him all the way. NICKMERCS' current competitive game of choice continues to be Apex Legends, but that could change in the coming months.

The MFAM just wants the streamer to play what he enjoys playing

When it comes to what NICKMERCS should play, his fan base is more or less united behind a very important idea. He just needs to play what he enjoys. There’s no sense in grinding a game if he’s not going to have fun doing it.

Most fans just want Nick to be happy with what he's playing (Image via NICKMERCS/YouTube)

This was mostly true. At least one YouTube commenter pointed out that if he started playing Genshin Impact regularly, that would be the viewer’s cue to tune out.

Most people agreed, but some fans drew a firm line in the sand (Image via NICKMERCS/YouTube)

Another regular talking point was that his viewers were glad for the exposure on Apex Legends. Such a high-profile streamer regularly playing Apex got more eyes on it, and got others to try and return to the game as well.

Many of Nick's fans were just glad to see so many more eyes on Apex (Image via NICKMERCS/YouTube)

A YouTube commenter did say there’s a little bit of hope for Warzone 2 though. The fact that Infinity Ward is working on it gave some hope for the future.

Is there any real hope of Warzone 2 being good? With Infinity Ward in charge, there's at least some hope (Image via NICKMERCS/YouTube)

Could Warzone 2 tear NICKMERCS away from Apex Legends? It’s certainly possible, but it doesn’t seem like the streamer is putting up any major hope of that happening. He’s willing to at least give it a shot. As far as the streamer returning to it full-time is concerned, that depends on how good or bad the game will turn out to be.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan