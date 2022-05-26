Hasanabi, Nmplol, and others react as Texas school shooting kills 19 children

Twitch streamer Hasan “Hasanabi” has been discussing the recent Texas school shooting on social media. This has led to streamers like Nmplol and many fans of the streamer responding to Hasan's talking points.
The shooting at Uvalde elementary left 19 children and two adults dead and has been an important talking point in recent days. In 2022, there have been 27 school shootings in the United States, and many people have spoken their minds about the situation and what, if anything, can be done to stop such occurrences.
Hasanabi, Nmplol, and others discuss the mass shooting at Uvalde elementary
School shootings have become the norm in the United States, but according to Hasanabi, people are forced to treat them like natural disasters instead of something that could be stopped and controlled. America is the only nation on the planet where something like this happens so frequently.
It’s been a hot topic from Hasan, at the very least, who has had several very vocal opinions about how situations like this are being handled. That is to say, they’re not being handled very well at all. Hasan pointed out that there were cops that were quick to train a gun on a small child but did not stop a school shooting.
Nick “Nmplol” was baffled by the situation. He couldn’t believe that all 19 children were killed after the cops had already arrived on the scene, but did not enter the school and try to detain or shoot the gunman.
Many are horrified by this most recent tragedy, but Hasan pointed out on Twitter that it’s not as “unimaginable” as people say it is. In the end, there have been 27 school shootings this year alone.
Hasanabi also made it clear that the cops that "allowed this to happen" shouldn’t get away with their lack of action, and Twitch streamer and YouTuber Donut Operator certainly agreed with the streamer for once.
When it came to Twitter, there were numerous opinions about the current tragedy facing America, coming from all corners of the world.
Twitter responds to Hasan’s statements on the recent tragedy
When it comes to streamers, Hasanabi has been the most vocal about the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which led to streamers like Nmplol and DonutOperator speaking up in response. His fanbase also had quite a few opinions on the matter.
Perhaps the most replied comment is a piece from The Onion titled "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." Quite a few users on Twitter just replied with this, which makes their stance perfectly clear. There’s no reason for these shootings to keep happening, but without regulations or gun control, they will continue.
One user doesn’t think that the American government treats these situations as national disasters because people prepare for natural disasters, but nothing is being done in this case.
At least one educator responded to Hasanabi as well. They talked about the conservative party’s want to arm educators, and she disagreed. Teachers have enough responsibilities on their plate without having to add personal gun safety on top of it.
Another response when it comes to arming teachers is the lack of funding teachers already have. Where would the funding come from if teachers were already paying for so much of their own supplies?
One Twitter user tried to defend the cops in this situation, only to get a reply that explained that the shooter didn’t actually have body armor. He had plate carriers and could have easily been stopped.
Unfortunately, this is not going to be a situation that resolves itself easily enough. Many in America want some form of gun reform to reduce school shootings, and Hasanabi and others will undoubtedly continue to speak about the issue in their streams.