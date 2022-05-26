Hasanabi, Nmplol, and others react as Texas school shooting kills 19 children

Twitch streamer Hasan “Hasanabi” has been discussing the recent Texas school shooting on social media. This has led to streamers like Nmplol and many fans of the streamer responding to Hasan's talking points.

The shooting at Uvalde elementary left 19 children and two adults dead and has been an important talking point in recent days. In 2022, there have been 27 school shootings in the United States, and many people have spoken their minds about the situation and what, if anything, can be done to stop such occurrences.

hasanabi @hasanthehun people straight up care less about a school shooting at an elementary school than the amber heard johnny depp trial. that’s how desensitized we are the to gun violence. people straight up care less about a school shooting at an elementary school than the amber heard johnny depp trial. that’s how desensitized we are the to gun violence.

Hasanabi, Nmplol, and others discuss the mass shooting at Uvalde elementary

hasanabi @hasanthehun Rachel Scott @rachelvscott I asked Sen. Linsey Graham if he can assure the American people that this time something will get done



“I can’t assure the American people there's any law we can pass that would have stopped this shooting,” he said. I asked Sen. Linsey Graham if he can assure the American people that this time something will get done“I can’t assure the American people there's any law we can pass that would have stopped this shooting,” he said. the only country on the planet where we're forced to act like school shootings are natural disasters twitter.com/rachelvscott/s… the only country on the planet where we're forced to act like school shootings are natural disasters twitter.com/rachelvscott/s…

School shootings have become the norm in the United States, but according to Hasanabi, people are forced to treat them like natural disasters instead of something that could be stopped and controlled. America is the only nation on the planet where something like this happens so frequently.

hasanabi @hasanthehun cops will shoot and kill a 12 year old playing with a toy gun from their cars, but let the texas psycho walk into the elementary school and kill kids, they shot at him & gave up. don’t talk to me about more school security. don’t talk to me about giving cops more money. cops will shoot and kill a 12 year old playing with a toy gun from their cars, but let the texas psycho walk into the elementary school and kill kids, they shot at him & gave up. don’t talk to me about more school security. don’t talk to me about giving cops more money.

It’s been a hot topic from Hasan, at the very least, who has had several very vocal opinions about how situations like this are being handled. That is to say, they’re not being handled very well at all. Hasan pointed out that there were cops that were quick to train a gun on a small child but did not stop a school shooting.

youtube.com/nmplol @nmplol @NotRoyalOne @hasanthehun You are kidding me? All 19 people after the cops were there?!?!? @NotRoyalOne @hasanthehun You are kidding me? All 19 people after the cops were there?!?!?

Nick “Nmplol” was baffled by the situation. He couldn’t believe that all 19 children were killed after the cops had already arrived on the scene, but did not enter the school and try to detain or shoot the gunman.

hasanabi @hasanthehun hearing so many people say this elementary school shooting in uvalde texas is unimaginable when it's the most imaginable thing in america. hearing so many people say this elementary school shooting in uvalde texas is unimaginable when it's the most imaginable thing in america.

Many are horrified by this most recent tragedy, but Hasan pointed out on Twitter that it’s not as “unimaginable” as people say it is. In the end, there have been 27 school shootings this year alone.

hasanabi @hasanthehun Jordan @SLCLunk Oh my fucking god Oh my fucking god https://t.co/ybWMsZWbyP do not let the cops that allowed the shooter to enter the school get away with this. twitter.com/SLCLunk/status… do not let the cops that allowed the shooter to enter the school get away with this. twitter.com/SLCLunk/status…

Hasanabi also made it clear that the cops that "allowed this to happen" shouldn’t get away with their lack of action, and Twitch streamer and YouTuber Donut Operator certainly agreed with the streamer for once.

When it came to Twitter, there were numerous opinions about the current tragedy facing America, coming from all corners of the world.

Twitter responds to Hasan’s statements on the recent tragedy

When it comes to streamers, Hasanabi has been the most vocal about the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which led to streamers like Nmplol and DonutOperator speaking up in response. His fanbase also had quite a few opinions on the matter.

Perhaps the most replied comment is a piece from The Onion titled "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." Quite a few users on Twitter just replied with this, which makes their stance perfectly clear. There’s no reason for these shootings to keep happening, but without regulations or gun control, they will continue.

whale bone self cath enthusiast @Bier_Automata @hasanthehun We don't even treat them like natural disasters. People build houses to standards to account for natural disasters for example, people will buy generators and supplies to mitigate their worst effects. @hasanthehun We don't even treat them like natural disasters. People build houses to standards to account for natural disasters for example, people will buy generators and supplies to mitigate their worst effects.

whale bone self cath enthusiast @Bier_Automata



FEMA isn't great but it's *something* in disasters. @hasanthehun Actually the government does even less for people who survive or lose people to mass shootings. No one is paying the hospital bills, survivors and family's likely lifetime mental health care, just thoughts and prayers.FEMA isn't great but it's *something* in disasters. @hasanthehun Actually the government does even less for people who survive or lose people to mass shootings. No one is paying the hospital bills, survivors and family's likely lifetime mental health care, just thoughts and prayers.FEMA isn't great but it's *something* in disasters.

One user doesn’t think that the American government treats these situations as national disasters because people prepare for natural disasters, but nothing is being done in this case.

Yu! @yuhuane



I do not want to trigger any student’s gun trauma that will affect their learning. I want them to trust me, my coworkers, and to know they’re safe. @hasanthehun For the conservatives wanting me and my fellow educators to have guns on ourselves at all times.I do not want to trigger any student’s gun trauma that will affect their learning. I want them to trust me, my coworkers, and to know they’re safe. @hasanthehun For the conservatives wanting me and my fellow educators to have guns on ourselves at all times.I do not want to trigger any student’s gun trauma that will affect their learning. I want them to trust me, my coworkers, and to know they’re safe.

Yu! @yuhuane



But yeah, 🤦🏻‍♀️ tell me you don’t know anything about working in education with telling me over and over again. @hasanthehun Hell, I don’t even want a gun near me because of my own trauma.But yeah, 🤦🏻‍♀️ tell me you don’t know anything about working in education with telling me over and over again. @hasanthehun Hell, I don’t even want a gun near me because of my own trauma. But yeah, 🤦🏻‍♀️ tell me you don’t know anything about working in education with telling me over and over again.

Fuzzy Dunlop @ripgustriandos @yuhuane @hasanthehun Half the teachers I know are so busy running around they don’t know where their water bottle is half the time and they want us carrying around a sidearm? @yuhuane @hasanthehun Half the teachers I know are so busy running around they don’t know where their water bottle is half the time and they want us carrying around a sidearm?

At least one educator responded to Hasanabi as well. They talked about the conservative party’s want to arm educators, and she disagreed. Teachers have enough responsibilities on their plate without having to add personal gun safety on top of it.

Sea @coffeewitch411 @yuhuane @hasanthehun Guns are expensive too, so where'd the funding be coming from? Would be nice if they'd use it to legit improve the school cuz public schools need so much help rn, and its solution isn't putting guns in every classroom. @yuhuane @hasanthehun Guns are expensive too, so where'd the funding be coming from? Would be nice if they'd use it to legit improve the school cuz public schools need so much help rn, and its solution isn't putting guns in every classroom.

Another response when it comes to arming teachers is the lack of funding teachers already have. Where would the funding come from if teachers were already paying for so much of their own supplies?

Edward flowers @jimmyEarly84 @hasanthehun The gunman in Uvalde, TX wore body armor during the attack and initial officers were unable to bring down the shooter and had to wait for tactical teams in order to finally stop the gunman @hasanthehun The gunman in Uvalde, TX wore body armor during the attack and initial officers were unable to bring down the shooter and had to wait for tactical teams in order to finally stop the gunman

oof @StevenJasper16 @jimmyEarly84 @hasanthehun Homeboy didn’t have juggernog power up bro. Plate carriers with plates typically only protect vitals in the chest area, lower body, arms, and neck up are typically exposed..now unless the cops were +200meters it shouldn’t have been that hard of a shot. But go off king. @jimmyEarly84 @hasanthehun Homeboy didn’t have juggernog power up bro. Plate carriers with plates typically only protect vitals in the chest area, lower body, arms, and neck up are typically exposed..now unless the cops were +200meters it shouldn’t have been that hard of a shot. But go off king.

One Twitter user tried to defend the cops in this situation, only to get a reply that explained that the shooter didn’t actually have body armor. He had plate carriers and could have easily been stopped.

Unfortunately, this is not going to be a situation that resolves itself easily enough. Many in America want some form of gun reform to reduce school shootings, and Hasanabi and others will undoubtedly continue to speak about the issue in their streams.

