"You got the racists acting up" - Nmplol IRL stream interrupted by stranger

Twitch streamer Nick “Nmplol” was recently part of an IRL sub-only stream. Interestingly, he was planning on creating a VOD from the stream for YouTube as well. Early into the stream, however, a conversation between him and Malena gets misconstrued by a stranger, who asks if she's in danger. She said everything was fine, but Nmplol didn’t think very highly of the interruption.

“See? Gotta be careful what word you say, the White Knights will come save you. Look at that, you got the racists actin’ up.”

Nmplol gets interrupted by a stranger thinking he’s harassing Malena

A sub-only stream was briefly interrupted by a stranger, and it did not seem like Nmplol took it very well. The two streamers were having a discussion when Nick said he wasn’t talking because she kept running from him. Malena was clearly frustrated, and before Nick could further inquire, a stranger showed up.

“Why are you so calm? I’m really stressed out.”

Malena remarked that Nick was very calm while she was incredibly stressed out, but upon asking why, a stranger intervened with a question:

“Are you okay? Is this person bothering you?”

Malena insisted everything was fine and Nmplol wasn’t bothering her. Subsequently, the stranger waved, apologized, and headed down the path, except to look back one more time. Nmplol quipped:

“That was weird.”

Subsequently, Nick talked about the White Knights showing up to save the day, and briefly said that she had the racists acting up. Suffice to say, his demeanor had changed. Malena was still stressed, and Nick said that the previous instance with the stranger stressed him out more than anything else so far:

The streamer said that there was obvious racism on Twitch, with the stranger intervening to see if Malena was okay. Some in his chat thought the stranger was joking, but Nmplol did not see it that way.

Reddit discusses sub-only streams and Nick’s situation

Though subscriber-only streams are an option on Twitch, it was still shouted down as a bad idea by several users in LiveStreamFails’ subReddit. Even if the idea was to make a VOD for YouTube, it wasn’t a great move in some fans’ eyes.

Others disagreed, saying it was a smart idea to run a sub-only stream, given the dearth of other Twitch subscriber perks.

Some were just unimpressed with the content. Considering Nick was in a bad mood and Malena was stressed out, it didn’t seem like an enjoyable viewing experience to some.

Others talked about the situation itself, where the stranger showed up. Although Nick accused the person of being a racist, not everyone agreed. Some thought it was better to be safe than sorry when dealing with potentially heated discussions in public. Others thought of better advice, such as waiting longer than five seconds before intervening.

Some did agree with Nmplol, though, that perhaps on a subconscious level, that person was worried because of the color of the streamer’s skin.

It turned into a pretty heated topic of discussion, and for those who are unfamiliar with Nick and Malena’s content, it could easily look like someone is being harassed or a couple arguing. In the end, it turned into content for the streamer, though only time will tell if this moment makes it into the future VOD of their trip.

