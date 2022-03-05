"I'm going to kill you": Malena hilariously threatens Nmplol after joke about her mom

Nick "Nmplol" is a popular streamer on Twitch, having an average of more than ten-thousand viewers on his streams as well as being part of the popular streamer organization One True King (OTK), he certainly has a presence on the platform that's hard to miss.

His usual routine of streaming involves playing games, making food for lunch and breakfast, and occasionally streaming himself and other popular creators driving around the city of Austin, Texas.

He usually does all of these things with his girlfriend Malena, a Norwegian-born streamer who was introduced to Nick when he was an editor for the popular streamer Sodapoppin's YouTube channel. The two live in the same house as Sodapoppin, and regularly collaborate together.

Malena becomes hilariously furious with Nmplol after joke

During their latest stream, the couple were driving around the city of Austin with Malena's mom and brother. As they were driving, Malena's mom asked if they could stop to get some coffee for her, to which Nmplol asked if she wanted black coffee.

She elaborated that she wanted black americano coffee, which prompted the streamer to make a quick joke while looking at Malena with an amused face.

"You want some coffee? Some black coffee? Black Americanos?"

After realizing what kind of joke he had just made towards her mom, Malena slowly looks over at her boyfriend with a stern look, telling him that she hates him as he couldn't hold back his laughter.

"God, I f***ing hate you! Stop, I'm going to f***ing murder you!"

She then clarifies that she isn't going to beat around the bush to avoid Twitch's Terms of Service and just deal with him.

"No (Terms of Service) crossing, I'm just going to kill you."

After clarifying her hilarious death threat while Nmplol was still cracking up at his own joke, Malena's brother chimed in to try and get her to say she was going to kill him "in a video game" to avoid any issues with community guidelines. However, Malena responded by clarifying again that she meant it.

"In Minecraft, Malena, in Minecraft." / "No, in f***ing real life"

Viewers react to comical interaction between Nmplol and Malena

Some Reddit users reacted to the clip, sharing their humorous observations about the clip.

This hilarious interaction between Nmplol and Malena indubitably drew tons of laughter from their viewers.

