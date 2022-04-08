"What's that noise?": Viewers left in splits after Malena's sneeze apparently eliminates Nmplol

One True King's Nick “Nmplol” conveniently died mid-game just as girlfriend and fellow streamer Malena let out a sneeze on stream, and the timing was absolutely unreal.

After switching topics from a simple chatting stream to playing the well-renowned battle royale game PUBG, variety streamer Nick was thrown into a tutorial mode that he was desperately figuring out how to skip. That was, until he heard an unusual sound moments before the disaster:

“What’s that noise?”

It's clear that viewers who witnessed the endearing moment live lost it as many spammed the fan favorite 'OMEGALUL' emote.

Fans react to Malena's blooper in live time (via Nmplol/Twitch)

Nmplol's chat weighs in on his abrupt elimination

Many viewers seemed to be more focused on the fact that Nick died in the tutorial mode and not in an actual game, where you play against real live opponents rather than CPUs.

Chat pointed out his World of Warcraft rank and professional status, and one person even alluded that dying in a tutorial that surrounds you in bots is pretty rare.

"I've actually never seen someone die to the red zone" (via Nmplol/Twitch)

Malena was also taken aback after recovering from her sneeze and laughed along with the chat:

“That was weird timing. Aren’t you in the tutorial? You lost to a tutorial.”

Nick then proceeded to trudge through the training drills despite previous attempts to skip them entirely and go straight into a real game. He seemed conflicted about how PUBG's tutorial mechanics worked and turned to his chat for answers:

“So you're saying all these players are not real. Really? Now, why do they have this in the game? (reading chat) It's a dead game. But maybe, don't you think it's a dead game because people don't wanna play against bots? You ever thought of that?”

Outside of the Twitch chat, fans evidently turned the clip into its own meme and had different interpretations of that exact moment.

Many found Malena's new title as a "Norwegian Viking" amusing and ran with it.

Hovur @WoThats @nmplol this is how the vikings managed to defeat so many others in battle @nmplol this is how the vikings managed to defeat so many others in battle

sunny @reputasun @nmplol That sneeze was felt from Valhalla @nmplol That sneeze was felt from Valhalla

More of such content?

All jokes aside, Nick and Malena are notoriously known for intense arguments onscreen, but to one Nmplol fan, seeing a silly interaction between the couple in such a natural way was funnier than their usual content.

Bodacious Ape @BodaciousApe @nmplol Wow actually funny nmplol content, what a time to be alive. @nmplol Wow actually funny nmplol content, what a time to be alive.

Another fan even went as far as to theorize that there had to be a specific explanation behind the sudden shift in the types of streams done by the couple:

Mike @ZogambokaEQ @nmplol @malenatudi @coolnaisu Anyone notice how when Nick and Malena get into big fight there's no cooking streams for a while? @nmplol @malenatudi @coolnaisu Anyone notice how when Nick and Malena get into big fight there's no cooking streams for a while?

While Nick has yet to address this himself, there is a general consensus among the community that it would be neat to see more of these little moments between the two from now on.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul