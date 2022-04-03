Malena appears to storm out and drive away after getting triggered by Nmplol and Alinity

Malena and her boyfriend Nmplol are often accused of staging fights to spice up their livestreams. While the allegations are old, they recur every time the couple has a tiff, and today's is no exception. In a recent stream where the couple was making pizza with fellow streamer Alinity, they had a blowout when Nick (Nmplol) repeatedly ignored Malena's instructions.

Read on to find out all the drama from their latest stream and how fans are reacting to the same.

Why did Malena storm off in the middle of Nmplol stream?

(Start watching from 3:55:41 to see how the fight began)

Alinity joined the couple for a Pizza Cooking stream on Nmplol's channel on Saturday. The stream was in a relaxed mood until Nick overcooked one of Malena's pizzas, despite her telling him repeatedly to take it out of the oven.

"He's f**king it up!"

.After some yelling, Malena tried to make the best of the situation

"I did open the lid let in some oxygen and I think it's working now. I'll go grab a pizza."

After her makeshift solution failed to make any improvements to both the oven and the pizzas, the fight between the couple escalated further. While inviting Myth to next week's stream, Malena sniped at Nick.

"Hey Myth, you wanna come over next Saturday for next week's cooking stream? Maybe we can bully Nick together just make his day really miserable."

Malena appeared to be further irritated by Nick's lack of response to any of the things she was saying.

"You want to finish up these pizzas so I can end this stream? I want to end this stream so I can go out and drive your car into a wall."

Nick replied in the affirmative, to which Malena replied:

"Thank you, make your own f**king pizza."

Malena was of the opinion that they should use their other oven, but Nick kept insisting they could salvage their pizza by just putting it back in the pizza oven outside. After Nmplol's plan did not work out, Malena eventually stormed out of the camera's line of sight but could be heard yelling ineligibly in the background.

Nick then revealed that Malena had taken his car and driven away, saying:

"Today was an epic meltdown of epic proportions."

Fans react to the recent incident on Nmplol's stream

Fans of the couple know that such standoffs are a regular occurrence in their streams, but even then, this particular incident evoked many reactions from the community.

Many users brought back the idea of them staging their fights.

Some fans seemed shocked by how the conflict and the fact that it all happened while hundreds of viewers were watching it live.

Many viewers expressed sympathy for Alinity, who got caught in the crossfire.

The streamer community overwhelmingly seems to have a majority of people calling the whole thing scripted.

It is currently unknown where Malena stormed off to as the streamer ended the stream. No details of further streams have been announced as of yet, so it remains to be seen how this situation will pan out.

