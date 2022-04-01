Nmplol plays unreleased BBNO$ song on stream, artist reveals release date on Reddit

During his latest broadcast, Twitch streamer Nmplol played an exclusive sneak peek of the artist BBNO$'s (BabyNoMoney) upcoming song, giving his audience a taste of the new tune being released on April 8.

While he was streaming in his kitchen with his girlfriend Malena, Nick "Nmplol" received a message from the popular rap artist BBNO$ which included a new song he wanted to tease.

After reading the message out loud, he got the song ready to play on his streaming setup, as that way, viewers could hear it in perfect quality.

"Let me see what he said. "Play this in half, it's not out yet." Alright, this is unreleased BBNO$."

Nmplol plays exclusive sneak peek of new BBNO$ song

As soon as the song started playing, both Malena and Nick started bobbing their heads to the beat, clearly enjoying the song. They both grooved around the kitchen, dancing to the song's catchy vocals and an even catchier beat.

After about halfway through the song, they paused the music as BBNO$ requested, as to leave fans with something to wait for. They started giving their opinions on the small portion of the song they listened to, simply stating that it was good and catchy.

"I must say, that's very catchy." / "Yo, that was good."

Nick then joked that they don't know how to describe how much they liked the music, since they aren't in-tune with today's youth.

"I don't even know what to say, what do the kids say?"

When the clip was posted on Reddit, BBNO$ himself left a comment revealing the release date of the song, which is April 8, along with one reacting to himself being on the front page of r/LivestreamFail.

Plenty of people responded to the artist, giving their positive feedback on the unreleased song.

One comment even wanted BBNO$ to join the streamer group Nick and Malena are in, One True King (OTK), as the artist is friends with many of its members and has been featured on Mizkif's stream in the past.

While only half of the song was played on Nmplol's stream, it seems fans are excited to hear the rest when it releases. With BBNO$ successfully teasing his new song to fans and listeners, perhaps more musical artists may do something similar in the future to add hype to their upcoming release.

