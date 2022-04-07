BGMI UC purchasing app: Best websites and app to get unlimited UC

Krafton has successfully recreated PUBG Mobile for Indian audiences in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Players have noticed minimal changes like replacing the term "kill" with "finish" and employing a PG-13 finish effect. However, most of the in-game features are akin to the global variant.

Thus, the in-game currency UC (Unknown Cash) in BGMI has been used like PUBG Mobile. Krafton also provided an opportunity for users to merge the data of the global variant with that of India. Hence, consequently, the craze of purchasing and spending UC in BGMI has remained intact like the original game.

Krafton has considered the high demand for UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India and has provided an in-game feature for gamers to purchase as much UC as they want. However, players can also acquire UC from other apps or websites if they wish to access additional benefits or UC bonuses in BGMI.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The best apps to acquire unlimited UC in BGMI

If players want to purchase UC in BGMI using a legitimate method, only one app/website is available, Codashop. Players can install the same from the Google Play Store or use its website to grab UC for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

An official link for Codashop is given on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website. Players can copy their UID from the game and follow the steps given below to purchase UC, while also claiming bonus rewards from the Codashop:

Step 1: Open the Battlegrounds Mobile India website by clicking here.

Step 2: Tap on the "UC Shop" button available on the homepage, and the site will redirect users to Codashop's Battlegrounds Mobile India page.

Step 3: Players will have to paste the UID or User ID in the given box.

Step 4: They will need to select their desired sum of UC. Here are all the options available on the website:

60 UC - ₹ 75 300 + 25 (bonus) UC - ₹ 380 600 + 60 (bonus) UC - ₹ 750 1500 + 300 (bonus) UC - ₹ 1900 3000 + 850 (bonus) UC - ₹ 3800 6000 + 2100 (bonus) UC - ₹ 7500

Step 5: Users must choose the most suitable payment method for them. They can select the desired alternative from the following:

Paytm UPI (Google Pay, Bhim app, Amazon, etc.) MobiKwik Net Banking Freecharge Simpl LAZYPAY Visa (debit or credit card)

Step 6: Players should fill in their email ID in the given box. Although this step is optional, it will help users get the purchase receipt. Users can also check the "Remember me" box for ease of transaction next time.

Step 7: After tapping "Buy Now," players will have to pay the required sum and the UC will be credited to their account.

Apart from Codashop, there is no legitimate application operating in India that provides the service of purchasing UC in BGMI.

However, if players want to acquire UC for free, they can consider GPT apps like PollPe, Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, Google Opinion Rewards, and more to earn gift cards. Players will need to participate in surveys and obtain gift cards to use in the BGMI app to acquire UC.

