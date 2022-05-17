"He chooses to do high octane streams"- Malena explains why Nmplol only streams for 4 hours a day

In an interesting turn of events, Malena explains why Nick "Nmplol" only streams for four hours a day and follows a strict schedule. As fans might already know, Nmplol is a popular Twitch streamer with over ten thousand viewers (average) on his channel.

As part of the popular streaming organization One True King, also known as OTK, he has certainly built a dominant presence on the Amazon-owned platform.

However, as per his girlfriend, Malena, the OTK member is more inclined towards high octane streams. Explaining her point, Malena notes:

"But he chooses to do high octane streams over four hours."

Malena explains why Nmplol chooses to stream for only 4 hours

Despite only streaming for four hours, Nick's streams usually gain huge traction on the purple platform, making him one of the most prominent creators in the industry. However, recently during his livestream, Malena explained why his boyfriend follows a strict schedule to stream for just four hours.

As they were about to drive, Malena elaborated on how his streams are more on the high octane side, to which the variety streamer burst into laughter.

"Now here is the thing, I don't think you have to break past and understand that Nick could be streaming eight hours a day and sit there. But he chooses to do high octane streams for over four hours. "

After getting a weird look from the OTK member, Malena continued in frustration:

"Stop! Okay, I'm done proving my point. You are literally interacting for four hours straight and you turn it into a short, sweet thing where people miss you and they want more and it's not like you are available. "

After realizing what Malena really wanted to explain here, Nick slowly shot a weird look towards his girlfriend, while bursting into laughter. While he is known for his humor and antics, Nick definitely left his fans in split with his hilarious reaction to Malena's recent comments.

Viewers chime in on Nmplol's hilarious reaction

As expected, the hilarious look on his face elicited quite an interesting response from viewers.

Fans react to Nmplol's hilarious reaction. (Image via- Nmplol/Twitch)

While Nick streams regularly on his Twitch channel, his schedule majorly involves streaming games, cooking, and occasionally driving videos with other prominent content creators around the city of Austin, Texas.

He usually does these shenanigans with his long-term girlfriend Malena. Interestingly, the two live with Sodapoppin, another prominent name in the streaming industry, and regularly collaborate together.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul