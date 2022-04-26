Nmplol's stream gets abruptly interrupted by an unsuspecting guest

Nick "Nmplol" and Malena Tudi may have just unintentionally advertised stream decks to their viewers in the funniest way possible.

In a recent IRL 'Malena Mondays' stream, the couple had just parked after driving their car around to get stuff. As soon as Nick turned to Malena to ask her to present the mysterious items in his lap, however, the scene instantly changed.

Nmplol and Malena's stream experiences a hilarious mishap

As it turned out in the VOD, the couple's housekeeper Vanessa allegedly managed to hit the stream deck during their stream and caused the scene to change.

Vanessa was seen cleaning around their room for a solid minute as viewers watched on in pure amusement. The scene was then switched back to Nick and Malena on their phones a minute later, as they were trying to figure out what had just happened in order to explain it to their fans. Viewers can check out the full VOD below.

A viewer sent a donation message that read "Hi Vanessa" out loud, and Nick immediately alerted their fans not to do so:

"No, she can hear you. It plays in the room. (To Malena) You have to call her now."

But viewers in the chat paid close attention to Vanessa and notified Nick that she was wearing earphones, so they didn't have to call her at all as she probably didn't even notice anything. Nick, still in awe, was amazed at the convenience of his stream deck in this situation:

"You like that tech, though? How we can just pop back to the car from here. Isn't that cool tech? Even though she changed the scene at home, we can come right back. Isn't that cool?"

Viewers react to the hilarious situation between Nmplol, Malena, and their housekeeper

Live viewers watched on in horror as the scene immediately changed to an unsuspecting Vanessa just doing her job around Nmplol's room. A mod urgently started spamming the chat to warn Nick that something had happened:

The mod was on high alert (image via Twitch)

Other live viewers absolutely lost their minds in sync with the scene change, and one even pointed out the correlation between "Malena Monday" and "tech issues":

Viewers definitely had their fun (image via Twitch)

Fans outside the stream also had their own feelings about the mishap. One viewer had inquiries about how exactly something like that could have happened given that Nick and Malena were in their car while Vanessa was at home.

A viewer explained that Nick was able to switch back to his view from the comfort of his mobile device, possibly through TTS (text-to-speech). Vanessa must have hit the stream deck on accident and Nick was alerted about it through TTS in the stream setup within his car.

Since Vanessa had earphones on, as witnessed by live viewers, she was completely unaware of the switch.

Plenty of viewers found the content to be actually hilarious, as Nick and Malena have been accused of distastefully scripting their stunts in the past. Many referred to the feat as a "stream saver," and claimed that it will rope in more viewership and subscriptions for the couple since it finally appeals to the fans' tastes and reminds everyone of their older content:

Fans were genuinely delighted (image via r/LiveStreamFail)

A couple of viewers tossed jokes about Vanessa's possible intentions, and predicted that the couple's stream deck might not be as easily accessible in the future.

It seems that this week's Malena Monday was an overall success with the fans, and Vanessa is probably still unaware of the incredible traction she brought to Nmplol's channel.

