Nmplol and Malena share a happy moment, fans are mystified

Nick "Nmplol" and girlfriend Malena Tudi shared a pretty adorable PDA moment on stream. During one of their recent IRL streams, the two sat together on the kitchen counter and looked like they were simply enjoying each other's company.

In the clip, Nick teased Malena and requested a kiss, and she responded by leaning in with her lips puckered. He pulled back, and she asked him why he didn't actually kiss her. He told her he felt weird about PDA and promised her a post-stream surprise:

"It's weird in front of people. We kiss after stream."

She looked at the camera and replied offhandedly with a smile on her face:

"Sometimes."

Fans react to Nmplol and Malena's little moment

Nick and Malena are regularly known for their random outbursts on stream. Even Nick himself found the clip to be very jarring. The Twitch streamer responded in the subreddit that the clip was originally posted in, appearing to be dumbfounded and shocked that he was being exposed:

A good handful of fans found the moment to actually be adorable, and one viewer even noted that they saw Malena "smile," essentially stating that such a reaction was pretty rare from the streamer.

One fan found it hilarious that Nick leaned in for a kiss after asking for one and then 'curved' Malena by not giving her one in the end. Nmplol was thus labeled as a "gigachad" for his actions:

A few fans pointed out that this had to be proof that the couple gets along, and their usual on-screen behavior is just an act for the camera. Many still speculate on whether their actions are scripted or not, and footage of the two getting along only confuses viewers even more than usual.

Joking or not, many viewers found the content strange and unusual. They argued that straying from the speculated "script" would only push away viewers and take away their popularity points.

One viewer referred to the couple's antics as an "immersion," while another saw their streams as an "interracial soap opera with guest stars." A few even threatened to cancel their subscriptions to add further fuel to the fire.

(Image via r/LiveStreamFail/Reddit)

It seems that most fans only really find a handful of their tricks entertaining, and anything that would be considered indicative of a healthy, loving relationship is apparently not profitable.

One viewer talked about how they felt that this behavior was "unrelatable" and seemed to be generally over it. They believed that watching the arguments unfold between Nick and Malena showed them that although social media relationships tend to be fake, their relationship looked real and didn't "work out most of the time."

Nmplol is an American Twitch streamer and internet personality, as well as a co-creator and co-owner of gaming organization One True King. The content creator rose to fame through his World of Warcraft streams and has an estimated net worth of $1.2M US Dollars.

As of 2020, he was reported to be in a relationship with fellow streamer Malena Tudi. The two regularly stream together, whether it be gaming, cooking, or car streams, with other streamers guest-starring alongside them.

