Full Warzone 2 map reportedly leaked via Call of Duty insider

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 announced, many are expecting details regarding a potential Warzone 2 to follow.

Warzone 2 is what speculators are calling the possible sequel. It's just a rumor at this point, however. It could be a massive update to the battle royale rather than a full-fledged sequel, or it could be a new game that comes along with MW2.

Whatever the case may be, leakers are scouring for information regarding what will come next. This has led notable insider Tom Henderson to provide what he believes is the Warzone 2 map.

Tom Henderson shares a drawing of the leaked Warzone 2 map

With every sort of rumor and leak, it should be taken with a grain of salt until things are made official. This is true even if it comes from someone who is rarely wrong, such as Tom Henderson.

He is almost always spot on with his gaming industry leaks, including those involving the Call of Duty franchise. That track record has many fans believing him regarding the most recent leak he shared.

Reportedly, the new map, or at least some portion of it, will be shared between Warzone 2 and the rumored DMZ game mode coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Tom Henderson decided to create a drawing that showcases the map in its entirety. The true size of the map is unknown based on the leak, but it is said to be bigger than Verdansk and Caldera.

On top of the map drawing, several classic maps from Call of Duty history are rumored to be points of interest. The map has POIs such as Quarry, Airport, which could be Terminal, and High Rise, which could be in the Modern City.

Of course, only the game developers know how much of this is true. And if it is, things could change before the Warzone sequel launches. That doesn't matter to COD fans, though, as they are ready to believe the leaks regarding new features and functionality.

With the new map coming, if it is legitimate, plenty of water will be seen running through it and surrounding it. That lends a hand to the rumors of a swimming mechanic being added.

This new map could see players pull off clutch plays in iconic places and use the water to traverse, escape, or push for an attack. It'll be interesting to see if any of this becomes official news.

