Twitch streamer Nalipls' former mod arrested on federal stalking charges

Back in January 2022, Twitch streamer Nalipls openly talked about how a former mod for her Twitch channel wound up becoming an obsessive stalker.

The streamer posted a wealth of proof, such as screenshots and tweets the stalker was putting out under assumed names. She was threatened, doxxed and worse at an attempt at getting a restraining order.

However, things are finally looking up for the streamer, who revealed the man was arrested on federal stalking charges. While she has not streamed since being harassed, she finally saw an update on her situation.

Twitch streamer finally sees some justice after being stalked

Far too many streamers have been doxxed, harassed, or threatened with death over perceived infractions or slights. The Twitch streamer was harassed and threatened for years on all forms of social media, resulting in serious health complications for the streamer.

After more than two years of harassment, the US Attorney in Los Angeles tweeted that an Orange County man was arrested on federal stalking charges and a multi-year harassment campaign. Nali retweeted this, resulting in quite a bit of love for the streamer.

“In November 2019, the victim traveled to Anaheim to attend 'Blizzcon,' an annual gaming convention that focuses on several video game franchises, including 'World of Warcraft.' The victim met Baltierra in person at a meet-and-greet with her fans at the Anaheim Convention Center.”

The tweeted affidavit went into great detail about the harassment the streamer faced, which coincided with the information Nalipls gave in her initial outcry. This included allegedly contacting her boyfriend and harassing him, photoshopping photos of the streamer, and much more.

"In March 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Baltierra’s residence and seized several items, including a thumb drive that contained many photoshopped nude images with the victim’s face on them, and evidence on Baltierra’s iPhone of email accounts with which he used to send the victim harassing messages, the affidavit states."

According to the statement, a search warrant was executed, and several items were found that contained images and evidence of the stalking.

While there is more work to do, the streamer’s stalker has finally been arrested and could serve up to five years in a federal prison. Since many stalkers of Twitch streamers wind up going unpunished, so hopefully, if this person sees jail time for their acts, such activities might see a reduction.

Twitter responds to Nalipls’ stalker being arrested

The former Twitch streamer was showered with love and respect for what she’s had to endure, and others were frustrated that it took so many years for any justice to come of this situation.

AnnieFuchsia @anniefuchsia @nalipls thank god the system works sometimes at least @nalipls thank god the system works sometimes at least

R4d1o4ct1v3 @R4d1o4ct1v32 @nalipls Glad it's finally being properly handled by the authorities. Hope you can put this behind you soon. @nalipls Glad it's finally being properly handled by the authorities. Hope you can put this behind you soon.

K8 ಠ_ಠ @kayteaqt @nalipls I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!I hope you’re able to breathe a sigh of relief. Also he def deserves more than 5 years maximum that surprised me @nalipls I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!I hope you’re able to breathe a sigh of relief. Also he def deserves more than 5 years maximum that surprised me

Many were just happy for Nalipls and hoped that justice would finally be served.

morg. @MorgannLouisee @nalipls This is so amazing. Thank god. So happy for you! @nalipls This is so amazing. Thank god. So happy for you! ❤️

ғᴀɴᴅʏ @fandybtw @nalipls This makes me so happy to see @nalipls This makes me so happy to see ❤️

Hulahoops 💙 @HulaHoopsy



I hope upon learning this news you feel FREE! The entire WoW community is celebrating with you, trust me! @nalipls When horrible things happen to good people - like the pain and suffering you and yours have been through Nali - it is a bright shining light to FINALLY see some justice!I hope upon learning this news you feel FREE! The entire WoW community is celebrating with you, trust me! @nalipls When horrible things happen to good people - like the pain and suffering you and yours have been through Nali - it is a bright shining light to FINALLY see some justice! I hope upon learning this news you feel FREE! The entire WoW community is celebrating with you, trust me!

Brad Mitchell @bradfordcm @nalipls Just heard about this today. So sorry you have had to endure this. So happy for you and your partner. I hope and pray for the best and peace for you both with much happiness. @nalipls Just heard about this today. So sorry you have had to endure this. So happy for you and your partner. I hope and pray for the best and peace for you both with much happiness.

Some talked about the future, that hopefully this could be used as a precedent for other stalking cases. They also thought the punishment wasn’t enough, but it’s better than the person being allowed to just harass the streamer at will.

Rydan @RydanTweets



I really hope this is going to be used as precedent for other ongoing and future cases



5yrs are nowhere near enough but that’s a billion times better than absolutely nothing



pls let this be the start to a brighter future for u and all the other victims out there @nalipls LETS GOOOOO!!I really hope this is going to be used as precedent for other ongoing and future cases5yrs are nowhere near enough but that’s a billion times better than absolutely nothingpls let this be the start to a brighter future for u and all the other victims out there @nalipls LETS GOOOOO!!I really hope this is going to be used as precedent for other ongoing and future cases5yrs are nowhere near enough but that’s a billion times better than absolutely nothingpls let this be the start to a brighter future for u and all the other victims out there

Steakloins @Steakloins @nalipls For real I'm so happy for you. Lawsuits like this take way too long and I hope it feels like a massive weight is lifted @nalipls For real I'm so happy for you. Lawsuits like this take way too long and I hope it feels like a massive weight is lifted

Chrissy • @PikaCalixo @nalipls It took way too long to catch this guy, but I am so glad that they finally did. I hope you’re able to feel safe now and know that so many people were behind you on this the entire time. We love you, Nali. 🤍 @nalipls It took way too long to catch this guy, but I am so glad that they finally did. I hope you’re able to feel safe now and know that so many people were behind you on this the entire time. We love you, Nali. 🤍

There is still work to be done, as the stalker has only been arrested, but there are many in the World of Warcraft community cheering Nalipls on, hoping that her harasser does wind up receiving jail time for his years of stalking the Twitch streamer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan