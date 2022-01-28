“I almost died”: Twitch streamer Nalipls reveals dealing with an abusive stalker for 2 years

Twitch streamer Nalipls opened up about her struggles with an abusive stalker through a Twitlonger. This person, who she called “Propain," has been harassing her since July 2020. She provided history and screenshots of what she has gone through.

The streamer points out that the stalker tried to make it seem like multiple people were targeting Nalipls, but it’s just one person. The details were highlighted in her Twitlonger:

“In August 2021 I became very sick with heart problems. I almost died. If Borngood hadn’t been with me, I would have. I spent a week in the Cardiac ICU. I had to remove myself from the situation entirely as I was told that any stress could lead to a recurrence. I needed to focus on finishing my Masters as I almost had to defer due to how sick I was.”

Years of harassment against Twitch streamer Nalipls has come to light

nali 💙 @nalipls



Read: finally going public with what my stalker has been doing to me the past 2 yrsRead: tl.gd/n_1srulak finally going public with what my stalker has been doing to me the past 2 yrsRead: tl.gd/n_1srulak

Nalipls said her first interaction with Propain was when they became a moderator for her stream. They met at Blizzcon 2019. After that, the streamer said Propain’s behavior became concerning.

It started with wanting more attention, seeking private chats on Discord, and donating more and more to the stream. The next step was trying to visit the streamer in Canada. Propain was informed that Nalipls was in a relationship. Yet their advances didn't stop.

The situation got out of hand when the stalker made a fake account and started publishing inappropriate comments under Nalipls' pictures. After admitting to creating the fake account, the stalker threatened to take their own life. Nalipls promptly informed the police.

Third Artifact @third_artifact @nalipls This is incredibly disturbing and I am so sorry you have had to endure this for so long. If there is anything any of us can do to help, there is a whole lot of people here who love and support you that would want to help. My heart aches for you. @nalipls This is incredibly disturbing and I am so sorry you have had to endure this for so long. If there is anything any of us can do to help, there is a whole lot of people here who love and support you that would want to help. My heart aches for you.

Propain was removed as a moderator and thus began a flood of fake accounts across various social media harassing Napils and her moderators. Then the stalker started posting about possessing naked pictures of the Twitch streamer. This directly led to stress-related heart issues for Nalipls.

The harassment didn’t stop and only escalated. This included a SWATing attempt. Even her boyfriend, Borngood, began facing threats. The messages and slander even threatened the streamer’s life.

“His messages are increasingly threatening, such as telling Borngood he will “need to get a casket” for me and threatening to make a “newsworthy event at a convention.” I could go on and on about the disgusting threats he has made but this is getting too long already.”

According to Twitch streamer, this has been going on for two years. She clarified that the stalker has been charged with nine different violations in Canada. Since the stalker lives in the United States, it has become a complex international issue. She did not further elaborate on it.

The internet bands together in support Nalipls

Some of these people already knew what was happening. They even knew the stalker's name and information. The general public showed up to support the Twitch streamer in her time of need.

One user pointed to a link where someone could submit tips to the FBI about the stalker.

Archimtiros @Archimtiros @nalipls I've reported this guy's tweets non-stop and the hilarity of twitter deciding one is against their ToS while another isn't, despite being completely identical to one another, is one of the reasons any attempt at policing this platform is so bad. @nalipls I've reported this guy's tweets non-stop and the hilarity of twitter deciding one is against their ToS while another isn't, despite being completely identical to one another, is one of the reasons any attempt at policing this platform is so bad.

R4d1o4ct1v3 @R4d1o4ct1v32 @Archimtiros @nalipls Yea Twitter's moderation is a joke. They have no control over their platform. It's a stalkers paradise. @Archimtiros @nalipls Yea Twitter's moderation is a joke. They have no control over their platform. It's a stalkers paradise.

Some users lamented Twitter’s weak moderation policies concerning a Twitch streamer's constant harassment.

Ben Lewis @vurtworld @nalipls Be strong Nali. I have reported what must be hundreds of these fake accounts now, and will continue to do so. What are Be strong Nali. I have reported what must be hundreds of these fake accounts now, and will continue to do so. What are @Twitter doing about this? Considering he is using their platform as a tool of harassment. @nalipls 💪❤️ Be strong Nali. I have reported what must be hundreds of these fake accounts now, and will continue to do so. What are @Twitter doing about this? Considering he is using their platform as a tool of harassment.

R4d1o4ct1v3 @R4d1o4ct1v32 @vurtworld @nalipls @Twitter Yea same. Most irritating thing is when they delete a few posts, while leaving dozens of other identical posts. Just ban the accounts FFS. @vurtworld @nalipls @Twitter Yea same. Most irritating thing is when they delete a few posts, while leaving dozens of other identical posts. Just ban the accounts FFS.

Others still expressed support and pledged to report fake accounts as they popped up.

Steakloins @Steakloins @nalipls "is it a crime to admit you planned murder" HUHHHHHHHHH???????? @nalipls "is it a crime to admit you planned murder" HUHHHHHHHHH????????

AnnieFuchsia @anniefuchsia



I'm so sorry you're going through this Nali, I don't know why people are like this :( @nalipls The part of "please I just need one more question answered then I leave you alone" is such a trigger for me. Manipulative and disgustingI'm so sorry you're going through this Nali, I don't know why people are like this :( @nalipls The part of "please I just need one more question answered then I leave you alone" is such a trigger for me. Manipulative and disgustingI'm so sorry you're going through this Nali, I don't know why people are like this :(

Christi 💙 @V_Arterion @nalipls I understand from my own experiences. I'm sorry that you're having to go through it all, but I'm also very proud of you for having the courage to go public and take a piece of your life back @nalipls I understand from my own experiences. I'm sorry that you're having to go through it all, but I'm also very proud of you for having the courage to go public and take a piece of your life back

At least one woman in the thread understood the stress and manipulation the stalker was putting on the Twitch streamer.

DesMephisto 💙 (World of Warriors) @DesMephisto



I'm happy to see you back and I hope this is resolved so that you can go back to feeling safe as you should have been able to from the start. @nalipls I've only had brief run ins with my Wife's stalker and even that shit is honestly terrifying I can't imagine what you've gone through.I'm happy to see you back and I hope this is resolved so that you can go back to feeling safe as you should have been able to from the start. @nalipls I've only had brief run ins with my Wife's stalker and even that shit is honestly terrifying I can't imagine what you've gone through. I'm happy to see you back and I hope this is resolved so that you can go back to feeling safe as you should have been able to from the start.

EternaL Gaming Network @ELGNTV @nalipls Having seen others go through similar things, I truly hope this gets resolved ASAP. No one deserves this kind of shit. @nalipls Having seen others go through similar things, I truly hope this gets resolved ASAP. No one deserves this kind of shit.

Men also spoke up about dealing with stalkers on behalf of their friends or partners.

Josh @OnlyJoshinTV @anniefuchsia @nalipls Its incredibly messed up - even had the creep message me on 3 diff accounts earlier. @anniefuchsia @nalipls Its incredibly messed up - even had the creep message me on 3 diff accounts earlier.

A Twitter user claimed the stalker messaged them about the Twitch streamer on three social media accounts.

