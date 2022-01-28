“I almost died”: Twitch streamer Nalipls reveals dealing with an abusive stalker for 2 years

Twitch streamer Nalipls opened up about her struggles with an abusive stalker through a Twitlonger. This person, who she called “Propain," has been harassing her since July 2020. She provided history and screenshots of what she has gone through.
The streamer points out that the stalker tried to make it seem like multiple people were targeting Nalipls, but it’s just one person. The details were highlighted in her Twitlonger:
“In August 2021 I became very sick with heart problems. I almost died. If Borngood hadn’t been with me, I would have. I spent a week in the Cardiac ICU. I had to remove myself from the situation entirely as I was told that any stress could lead to a recurrence. I needed to focus on finishing my Masters as I almost had to defer due to how sick I was.”
Years of harassment against Twitch streamer Nalipls has come to light
Nalipls said her first interaction with Propain was when they became a moderator for her stream. They met at Blizzcon 2019. After that, the streamer said Propain’s behavior became concerning.
It started with wanting more attention, seeking private chats on Discord, and donating more and more to the stream. The next step was trying to visit the streamer in Canada. Propain was informed that Nalipls was in a relationship. Yet their advances didn't stop.
The situation got out of hand when the stalker made a fake account and started publishing inappropriate comments under Nalipls' pictures. After admitting to creating the fake account, the stalker threatened to take their own life. Nalipls promptly informed the police.
Propain was removed as a moderator and thus began a flood of fake accounts across various social media harassing Napils and her moderators. Then the stalker started posting about possessing naked pictures of the Twitch streamer. This directly led to stress-related heart issues for Nalipls.
The harassment didn’t stop and only escalated. This included a SWATing attempt. Even her boyfriend, Borngood, began facing threats. The messages and slander even threatened the streamer’s life.
“His messages are increasingly threatening, such as telling Borngood he will “need to get a casket” for me and threatening to make a “newsworthy event at a convention.” I could go on and on about the disgusting threats he has made but this is getting too long already.”
According to Twitch streamer, this has been going on for two years. She clarified that the stalker has been charged with nine different violations in Canada. Since the stalker lives in the United States, it has become a complex international issue. She did not further elaborate on it.
The internet bands together in support Nalipls
Some of these people already knew what was happening. They even knew the stalker's name and information. The general public showed up to support the Twitch streamer in her time of need.
One user pointed to a link where someone could submit tips to the FBI about the stalker.
Some users lamented Twitter’s weak moderation policies concerning a Twitch streamer's constant harassment.
Others still expressed support and pledged to report fake accounts as they popped up.
At least one woman in the thread understood the stress and manipulation the stalker was putting on the Twitch streamer.
Men also spoke up about dealing with stalkers on behalf of their friends or partners.
A Twitter user claimed the stalker messaged them about the Twitch streamer on three social media accounts.