"She's switching to..": Pokimane 'reveals' Valkyrae's next platform on her livestream

Following the end of her YouTube contract, the streaming community has been abuzz with speculation about Valkyrae's next move. Her close friend Pokimane recently dished out some thoughts on the move. During a recent livestream with Rae and AriaSaki, the RTS co-founder 'leaked' the next platform Valkyrae will choose.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Will be on @pokimanelol ‘s stream today at 3pm PST doing unban requests mwhahaha see ya then Will be on @pokimanelol ‘s stream today at 3pm PST doing unban requests mwhahaha see ya then🎉

Before signing off, she reminded her fans that the 100T streamer would be announcing her decision on January 31.

"Check out Rae's stream on 31st, she's announcing that she's switching to, like, Periscope or something."

Pokimane 'leaks' Valkyrae switch to Periscope

Valkyrae, Pokimane, and AriaSaki recently streamed together to respond to unban requests. At the end of the stream, Pokimane reminded her fans to check out Rae's stream, where she would be announcing her next streaming platform.

The OfflineTV star joked that Valkyrae would move to Periscope, a streaming platform acquired by Twitter. The 'announcement' was made in jest because Periscope ceased operations in March 2021. Unfortunately, it seemed like the joke was lost on Aria, who was extremely confused by the 'announcement.'

"What's Persicope? Didn't they stop that?"

Other streamers clarified that they were only joking. Meanwhile, fans of Valkyrae poured in with their support.

Mizkif recently congratulated Valkyrae for her 'shift' to Facebook

Everybody in the streaming industry has also been speculating about Valkyrae's next move. Mizkif and Emiru tried their luck as well. On a call with the 100 Thieves streamer, Mizkif tried to guess by flipping a coin.

"Look, alright, I'm gonna flip a coin. Chat, if it's heads, she's going to YouTube, tails, she's going to Twitch."

However, Rae piqued his interest by adding Facebook to the mix. Naturally, the OTK streamer caught on and congratulated her for the switch to Facebook. She thanked him for the same, leaving fans to doubt her next platform.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait too long to find out for sure since the streamer will be announcing her next platform on January 31.

