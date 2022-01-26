"Nice job, Rae!": Mizkif hints at Valkyrae's shift to Facebook Gaming following the expiration of her YouTube contract

Mizkif and Valkyrae recently sparked fans' curiosity again when they discussed her next potential platform after YouTube. Valkyrae's YouTube contract ended on January 15, 2022, and the streamer had announced that she would be taking a break from streaming for a while.

One of the reasons for this was also the fact that the announcement video for her next platform was not ready yet, which piqued fans' curiosity about the same.

On Mizkif's livestream, however, the One True King member deduced that the 100 Thieves co-owner was shifting to Facebook Gaming when she pointed out that he left Facebook out of his options for her next potential platform.

"You're going to Facebook, congratulations! Nice job, Rae. Holy s**t that's so cool."

Mizkif congratulates Valkyrae for potential 'shift' to Facebook

During a recent livestream, Mizkif and Emiru were on a call with Valkyrae, where they were discussing what her future platform could be. The OTK streamer asked Rae to reveal the details to his chat; a request that she promptly rejected.

Mizkif then came up with another solution, wherein he would flip a coin and depending on the result, people would know if she was shifting to Twitch or staying on with YouTube.

"Look, alright, I'm gonna flip a coin. Chat, if it's heads, she's going to YouTube, tails, she's going to Twitch."

However, the Amigops streamer added another platform to the mix: Facebook.

"What about Facebook?"

Naturally, this caught the OTK streamer's interest, as he promptly congratulated her for her shift to Facebook Gaming in a joking manner. The popular Among Us streamer went ahead and thanked him for the same, keeping the banter alive.

However, until there is an official announcement video, fans would be wise to believe that the duo were simply joking with each other.

Valkyrae is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, and has 3.62 million subscribers to her name on the red platform. Since she has built her empire on YouTube, it is possible that the streamer chooses the red halls of YouTube over any other platform.

Furthermore, she has always been open about her criticism regarding the ways that Twitch works, so it is unlikely that she would switch back to the Amazon-owned platform again.

Fans discuss Rae's next potential platform (Image via EMI MIZZY CLIPPYS/YouTube)

However, she might just pull off a Disguised Toast move and shift to Twitch again. So until the official announcement video is released, fans can only speculate about the streaming giant's next platform.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Danyal Arabi