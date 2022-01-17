"I can't believe it's over": Valkyrae bids farewell to YouTube with an Among Us stream

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter bid an emotional farewell to YouTube after her two-year contract ran out.

It would be fair to say that Rachell’s two year-stint with the red platform was highly successful. The streamer became one of the most prominent female creators globally and now has a net worth of over a million dollars.

Valkyrae was obviously emotional during her final YouTube stream, but did not reveal too many details about her future. The streamer promised to return after a short break and assured fans that she will be active on other social media platforms in the meantime.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae



Today marks 2 years streaming on YouTube & my last stream for a few weeks :')



Among Us!

@Corpse_Husband

@DisguisedToast

@emmalangevin

@pokimanelol

@KarlJacobs_

@TinaKitten

@Natsumiii

@Sykkuno

@fuslie



(Maybe some Valo after:)

youtu.be/b3kHO4bu0ng Live 3pm PST today!Today marks 2 years streaming on YouTube & my last stream for a few weeks :')Among Us!(Maybe some Valo after:) Live 3pm PST today!Today marks 2 years streaming on YouTube & my last stream for a few weeks :')Among Us!@Corpse_Husband @DisguisedToast @emmalangevin @pokimanelol @KarlJacobs_ @TinaKitten @Natsumiii @Sykkuno @fuslie (Maybe some Valo after:)youtu.be/b3kHO4bu0ng

Valkyrae bids emotional farewell to YouTube after the two-year contract runs out, promises to return to streaming soon

Valkyrae was emotional as she bid farewell to her YouTube audience. The streamer has amassed 3.61 million subscribers on the platform. Rachell had earlier announced that she would be hosting an Among Us stream along with the rest of the Amigopops, including Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and Pokimane.

After the livestream, Valkyrae addressed her viewers and claimed that she could not believe that two years had gone by:

“Well, this is it. Thank you for two years. Two-year anniversary streaming on YouTube. Thank you so much, I appreciate it. It’s been a great two years. I can’t believe its over. It’s actually crazy that two years have gone by. I would have never thought that I would be in this position when I switched to YouTube.”

Rachell promised that she will continue streaming after taking a break for a few weeks. The streamer also claimed that she would be featuring on her friends’ channels during this time:

“Thank you so much. I hope you guys enjoyed the streams. I am not quitting. I will be streaming again in a few weeks. I will be hanging out on my friend’s channels.”

Moreover, Rachell's fans will also be happy with the fact that the streamer plans to be active on multiple social media platforms during her hiatus:

“I will be active on Instagram, and Twitter, and I will be posting YouTube videos when I am away. I will see you when I see you, okay?”

Finally, Valkyrae promised to update her fans about her eventual return to streaming on Twitter:

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Thank you!!!!!!!!!!!!

see ya when I see ya :’) Thank you!!!!!!!!!!!!see ya when I see ya :’)

The streamer was obviously emotional but must be looking forward to the break:

Also Read Article Continues below

“When I know for a fact when I can stream again, I will definitely tweet it out. I will let your guys know, okay? Thanks so much. I appreciate you. Please take care, drink water and stuff! Thanks for watching everyone! I will see you guys next time!”

Edited by R. Elahi