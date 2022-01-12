"I’m so overwhelmed": Valkyrae gets emotional after receiving birthday surprise from YouTube fans

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter celebrated her 30th birthday on January 8. While her streamer friends made the day special for her, fans left no stone unturned to express their admiration. Some of them created a compilation of her best moments on YouTube, with custom images, posters, and much more.

2021 was a turbulent year for the American streamer. Although she became the co-owner of 100 Thieves, the RFLCT controversy caused a massive dent in her profile. But with all the love that's poured in, it's safe to assume that fans have stood by her.

QuarterJade @QuarterJade



happy bday rae!!! 🥰🤍🤍🤍 @Valkyrae

The gifts included a clip of hundreds of her followers singing Happy Birthday, making her pretty emotional. She responded by saying,

“I’m so overwhelmed. This is so nice. You guys are so sweet.”

Valkyrae streamed the surprises that her loyal patrons arranged for her

The American streamer revealed that she was soaking up the emotional impact of the surprises that her viewers had planned for her. She carried tissues in case she cried.

The first gift was a 40-minute video of some of her best moments. Some can argue that most of these were pretty embarrassing for her to look at, but the video took her on a trip down memory lane. As expected, she cried several times while watching.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae but thank you for the bday loveeee I WISH I COULD THANK YOU ALL INDIVIDUALLY 🥲

“Oh my gosh, I didn’t expect to get emotional from that. That’s crazy. I love all my friends. I love them all. I’m so lucky. I’m just so lucky, man.”

Next was a custom art gallery comprising fan-made art titled "Birthrae Gallerae."

Valkyrae was in tears and decided to end the stream to absorb all the love that her fans had poured on her.

“I really want to read this now off-stream. I do. I’m going to go. I want to read it and just enjoy it. This is very important to me. I feel like this kind of stuff gives me purpose.”

She also posted several tweets expressing her gratitude to her loyal patrons for supporting her in times of turmoil and giving her the strength to carry on.

Edited by Srijan Sen