"What a crazy journey": Twitter rejoices as Valkyrae shares huge career milestone

Valkyrae has worked her way to becoming one of the top streaming personalities in the world. In a recent Twitter post, the streaming giant shared a huge career milestone, stating that she had completed seven years in the streaming world.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Today marks 7 years of streaming for me :’) what a crazy journey it’s been so far.. Today marks 7 years of streaming for me :’) what a crazy journey it’s been so far..

She even explained how the journey had been quite an experience for her and expressed her gratitude for the same.

"What a crazy journey it's been so far.."

As expected, the streamer was showered with good wishes and congratulations from fans and fellow streamers within the community.

Valkyrae celebrates seven years since the start of her streaming career

Valkyrae has certainly had quite a journey in the seven years of her streaming career. She rose to prominence during her Among Us days with fellow streamers like Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and many others. The Among Us sensation soon became a household name after making the big switch from Twitch to YouTube.

Shortly after, the streamer went on to become the co-owner of popular esports organization, 100 Thieves. Furthermore, she had quite a successful year in 2021 as she appeared in multiple music videos throughout the year and even launched her own line of merchandise.

However, the year was not without its low points, as she underwent the entire RFLCT controversy, almost leading to the streamer being canceled. However, she recovered from that soon after, and is fortunately back on her feet again.

Rae's fans and friends took the opportunity to congratulate the streamer for her 7-year long presence in the streaming community, stating how wonderful it had been to watch her grow during this period of time.

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse @Valkyrae Long live the queen! Here is to many more years! Congratulations!!! You are an inspiration to so many people its been so wonderful watching your journey! @Valkyrae Long live the queen! Here is to many more years! Congratulations!!! You are an inspiration to so many people its been so wonderful watching your journey!

Miyoung @Kkatamina here’s to 7 confirmed more years!!! 🏼 @Valkyrae CONGRATSSSSSS, I’m so glad to have met you brehhere’s to 7 confirmed more years!!! @Valkyrae CONGRATSSSSSS, I’m so glad to have met you breh 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ here’s to 7 confirmed more years!!! 👍🏼

leslie @fuslie @Valkyrae 7!! YEARS!! SO PROUD OF YOU RAEEEE it's been so inspiring watching you grow all these years ;____; @Valkyrae 7!! YEARS!! SO PROUD OF YOU RAEEEE it's been so inspiring watching you grow all these years ;____;

Peter Park @peterparkTV @Valkyrae WOOOOO YOU'VE COME A LONG WAY RAE PROUD OF YOU BUD @Valkyrae WOOOOO YOU'VE COME A LONG WAY RAE PROUD OF YOU BUD

Fans also pointed out several of the streamer's milestones in the comments section.

unknown ミ☆☀️ @CaminahSnapback @Valkyrae I love how u captured so many milestones of ur journey on ur account 🥲🖤. @Valkyrae I love how u captured so many milestones of ur journey on ur account 🥲🖤. https://t.co/7DVEL1czZl

bhavita 💻🤞🏼 @BhavitaWasTaken @Valkyrae 7 YEARS! Proud of you Rae. What a journey. From I'll try it out with LegendOfRae to twitch.tv/valkyrae_ to the biggest female streamer in the world breaking all the records and norms. WHAT A JOURNEY!!. CANT WAIT TO SEE WHAT MORE AMAZING THINGS YOU'LL DO <3 @Valkyrae 7 YEARS! Proud of you Rae. What a journey. From I'll try it out with LegendOfRae to twitch.tv/valkyrae_ to the biggest female streamer in the world breaking all the records and norms. WHAT A JOURNEY!!. CANT WAIT TO SEE WHAT MORE AMAZING THINGS YOU'LL DO <3

Masayoshi @ItzMasayoshi @Valkyrae throw back dark souls stream in a GameStop uniform @Valkyrae throw back dark souls stream in a GameStop uniform

Rae's fans and friends did not shy away from showing their love and support for their favorite streamer, and hope that she has many more such successful years ahead.

Overall, the streamer has had a very successful career so far. But fans are certain that this is nowhere close to the peak of her career and the 100 Thieves co-owner still has many more milestones to achieve ahead of her,

