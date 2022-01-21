Is Valkyrae leaving YouTube? A look into the streamer's career as she readies to drop news on January 31

Speculation about Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter's next streaming platform flew to an all-time high after the 100 Thieves co-owner revealed she had completed the last day of her YouTube contract.

The content creator is currently waiting to announce the next platform she will stream on, which is possibly set to happen on January 31, 2022. The date was dropped in a tweet she made earlier this month, raising eyebrows all around.

Valkyrae's next streaming platform still unknown

On January 13, 2020, Valkyrae announced she had signed a multi-year exclusivity deal with YouTube. The deal officially ended on January 12, 2022, resulting in a plethora of questions regarding the next move in the content creator's career.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Thank you!!!!!!!!!!!!

see ya when I see ya :’) Thank you!!!!!!!!!!!!see ya when I see ya :’)

As of late, many big streamers across different sites have made huge changes. Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren, who was at one point the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch, left the platform to move to YouTube Gaming in November 2021.

Around the same time, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, who left Facebook Gaming upon the end of his contract, returned to Twitch after being signed on to the platform. At the time, many content creators alluded to signings and platform switches.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae



watchin vids then GTAV RP all day!

see ya soon <3

youtu.be/gQ5eqOnt0EQ



(tomorrow marks 2 years streaming on YouTube and my last stream for a while :') will do a short adios stream and talk about future plans woooo) live today 3pm pst!watchin vids then GTAV RP all day!see ya soon <3(tomorrow marks 2 years streaming on YouTube and my last stream for a while :') will do a short adios stream and talk about future plans woooo) live today 3pm pst!watchin vids then GTAV RP all day!see ya soon <3youtu.be/gQ5eqOnt0EQ(tomorrow marks 2 years streaming on YouTube and my last stream for a while :') will do a short adios stream and talk about future plans woooo)

Taking into account the aforementioned details, Valkyrae's next platform could very well take her anywhere. One thing followers know, however, is that the streamer is planning something big for her announcement.

A day before her last stream, Hofstetter had told her fans that she would take a few weeks off streaming as she had apparently not finished her announcement video on time. Specifically, a video that would announce the next platform she would stream on next.

Hofstetter stated,

"I'm gonna be gone for a while because the announcement video isn't ready. So I can't really stream on said platform until the announcement video is posted and I don't know when it's going to be ready. I'm trying to get it out the sooner the better, but it looks like it's going to take at least a couple of weeks."

Safe to say, Hofstetter's vague tweet about January 31 is related to the announcement of the new platform she will stream on.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Today marks 7 years of streaming for me :’) what a crazy journey it’s been so far.. Today marks 7 years of streaming for me :’) what a crazy journey it’s been so far..

Many feel that a return to YouTube or a venture into Facebook Gaming may be Hofstetter's next step, as the competition she would face on those two platforms would be significantly less than on Twitch.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, a variety of other factors also come into play, so followers will have to wait until the announcement day to find out what comes next.

Edited by Saman