Twitch streamer Beddle talks about encounter with stalker

Twitch streamers and content creators often come face-to-face with fans during some IRL streams. These fans are sometimes referred to as stream snipers, who generally don't have any malicious intent.

However, some stream snipers or fans take things up a notch as they try to find a way to stalk streamers.

South Korean Twitch streamer Beddle shared one such experience by revealing the lengths a stalker would go to identify where a streamer lives. She recalled her encounter with a creepy stalker and spoke about her harrowing experience dealing with him.

Twitch streamer Beddle exposes how stalker identified where she lived

Beddle is a South Korean Twitch streamer and content creator who focuses her content around the Just Chatting section.

During a recent livestream, Beddle spoke about how she used to host IRL streams while residing at her previous house. At her last residence, a scary situation arose when a stalker identified where she was living.

Timestamp: 01:16:16

She started talking about this by mentioning that:

"I was just probably drinking on the street or somewhere, and then there were some like, what is it called, the (street) signs everywhere, right. Someone tracked the sign and sent me DMs (Direct Messages) that I know where you live."

The 25-year-old then mentioned that he had previously stalked other streamers in the same way:

"I didn't reply, and then he sent me how he tracked other streamers and did the same things."

She revealed how the stalker was able to identify her old residence and the steps he took to gather the information:

"And he tracked the car numbers as well, and when someone did not want to show which floor they were living on, so the streamer was just walking on the stairs, and then he counted the stairs. How many stairs she walked on."

Beddle continued:

"And then he figured out which floor she's living in. He sent it to me! So, I was freaked out, and I was like, what the f**k is wrong with this dude?"

The Twitch streamer recalled that one of her channel moderators mentioned that the same stalker had romantic feelings for her. After she denied his unwarranted advances, the stalker went on to criticize her on various Discord servers:

"And I heard later from one of my old mods (Twitch channel moderator) that he (stalker) had feelings for me. Of course, I didn't reply to the DMs because I don't reply to DMs, and then he got mad, and he talked s**t about me in other Discords."

Beddle concluded by talking about the subject by exclaiming:

"What the hell is that, dude? Yeah, horror movie stalker s**t. That's what I am saying."

She continued to stream for two more hours.

Reddit reacts to Beddle's scary encounter with stalker

Some Redditors felt that the stalker must've felt validated after Beddle read his creepy DMs.

One Redditor mentioned that the no-face streaming style is better suited for female streamers.

Other reactions were along these lines.

Beddle is a content creator who started streaming on Twitch in October 2019. She currently has 19,317 followers and gets an average viewership of 205 viewers.

