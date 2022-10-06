Modern Warfare 2 launch gameplay trailer breakdown: Return of General Shepherd, Victor Zakhaev, Task force 141, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's final launch gameplay trailer is here. On October 6th, the title released a video on its social media accounts showing what players can expect from the much-awaited campaign in the forthcoming days.

While the community is already hyped after the massive multiplayer beta launch, it is no surprise that expectations regarding the campaign have reached sky high. Players who pre-purchased the game will be eligible for the campaign's early access period one week before the official release date.

A brief breakdown of Modern Warfare 2 launch gameplay trailer

It had previously been confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 campaign's main story will be based around someplace in Mexico, and the start of the trailer visually confirms it.

As new character Commander Alejandro Vargas welcomes SGT. John "Soap" MacTavish and LT. Simon "Ghost" Riley to the "City of Souls," the growing tension regarding the new threat is clearly noticeable.

On the other hand, the story starts where the last iteration ended. In the post-credit scene for Modern Warfare (2019), CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell talked about an upcoming threat by Victor Zakhaev growing vigorously.

While it is not confirmed if it's the same threat, the trailer further shows her talking about a nameless antagonist, where she says:

"We don't know his name. Money, weapons, intel, he's planning something."

As the post credit of Modern Warfare (2019) also mentioned General Shepherd, Fans had been wondering about the reappearence of the classic antagonist of Modern Warfare 2 (2009). There is a chance that Glenn Morshawer will be the new General Shepherd, and here is an image from the trailer confirming that information.

With the new iteration of the fan-favorite Task Force 141, there are many references to the old Call of Duty campaign shown in the trailer. We got a glimpse of the brand new "All Ghillied up" as well.

Furthermore, led by Captain Price, the trailer reveals the missions around the world, where the main problem is not about drug cartels anymore, but something that is set on a much larger scale.

In the final part of the trailer, the person captured by the Task Force 141 appears to be the son of Imran Zakhaev. While it is not confirmed if that is Victor or not, the conversation while he was captured clearly signifies that the game's campaign will not just be black-and-white, but will depict a war scenario similar to the real world.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28 and players who have pre-purchased the Standard or the Vault Edition will be able to access the campaign on October 21.

The much-awaited Warzone 2.0 will also be released on November 16. The next era of Call of Duty will begin soon and fans will have to wait until then to find out what more the games have in store for them.

