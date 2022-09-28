Modern Warfare 2: All changes promised by Infinity Ward at launch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta has now ended. While the community has been eagerly waiting for the beta to drop, they finally got a taste of the next iteration of Modern Warfare.

The hype regarding the game has been booming since it was announced. After the travesty with Vangaurd and almost two dry years of Call of Duty, fans were expecting something of a grandeur from the Call of Duty franchise.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta has become a massive hit since its release. Given the beta reaction, even Call of Duty has announced that the game is their biggest hit yet. While the game felt very good, there are certain drawbacks that need to be addressed.

Developers have been mindful of community feedback for a very long time. Infinity Ward acknowledged some of the problems in their 'thank you note' to the players and assured that the changes will be made before the final release of the game.

Infinity Ward has been active with outreach before the Modern Warfare 2 launch

While the beta was nearly perfect, there were some problems that players faced multiple times. One of them was the footsteps audio. It was too loud, hence it gave advantage to players who moved around on the map less. They can hear the footsteps and pre-aim around the corner to win a gunfight. Infinity Ward addressed the issue and stated,

"While sentiment around footstep audio was more positive in Beta Weekend Two, we have seen your continued feedback on the volume of footsteps and will continue to balance enemy/friendly footstep audio ahead of launch."

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th bit.ly/CODThankYou Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta everAnd we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta ever 💚And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th ➡️ bit.ly/CODThankYou https://t.co/b6u8UxLDxR

Another issue that was pointed out by a lot of players was enemy visibility in Modern Warfare 2. While the lighting was much better than the previous iteration, the enemy visibility in the game was really low and it was difficult for players to locate opposing players at first glance. To make the visual tracking better, the developers replied,

"Enemy visibility is something that came up throughout both weekends of our Beta. While many of you remarked on the improvement in Weekend Two, we’ll look to tweak increased enemy visibility to allow for better visual tracking of opponents that is not solely the traditional nameplate"

Infinity Ward has also assured that they'll look for a possible solution for disbanding lobbies in Modern Warfare 2. This has been quite a difficult situation in Call of Duty multiplayer for a very long time. The community is hoping that there will be significant changes regarding this when the game launches.

While the third person mode is brand new and it was quite experimental, the reaction so far is fair positive. However, Infinity Ward has also stated that,

"We were excited to see so much interest in our Third-Person playlist. We have heard feedback on the camera shoulder-swapping, and we will continue to make refinements to this mode for launch. More to come!"

As for the new mode Invasion and the fan-favorite Ground War from Modern Warfare (2019), the community reaction was mostly positive regarding these two and Infinity Ward is looking forward to making small changes to remove the bugs.

Based on the community reaction, the developers are trying to make changes in-game to give a better experience to fans around the world. Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28.

