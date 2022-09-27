How is Modern Warfare 2's Ground War different from its prequel?

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Ground War is a 32v32 experience where players fight to take control of points spread across the map. It is a large-scale mode, similar to those of Conquest from Battlefield games.

Ground War was originally introduced with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. However, the mode played out on a small scale and a maximum of only 18 players could play together. It was nowhere similar to the latest iterations of the mode.

Modern Warfare (2019) reinvented the Ground War. It opened up maps for 64 players, who now fought in big open areas. Due to the nature of the maps, it facilitated the use of vehicles for transportation from one area to the other.

Ground War in both the Modern Warfare titles, however, differs in the experience it provides.

Ground War: Modern Warfare 2 vs Modern Warfare (2019)

The maps of Modern Warfare 2's Ground War mode are nested within the map of Warzone 2.0. These maps are called 'Battle Maps'. During the beta, players can get their hands on two Ground War variants - Ground War (Standard) and Invasion.

Ground War (Standard) mode is Domination on a large scale. There are five zones that players need to capture and defend from being taken by the enemies. Invasion mode plays out similar to Team Deathmath but on a big map with human and AI combatants alike.

Since the Invasion mode is new to Modern Warfare 2, comparisons will be based on the standard Ground War mode.

1) Vehicles serve a purpose

Both versions of Ground War sports vehicles. In the previous title, vehicles were mostly used for transportation and weren't an integral part of the fight. However, in Modern Warfare 2 vehicles have received a major upgrade over the vehicles in the prequel. It also features varied vehicle choices compared to the last game - both lethal and not lethal.

Tanks can now be used to hold down control points and the map's terrain allows them to be effectively used. Helicopters aren't simply for transportation as players can ride these helis and snipe from the sky. Moreover, new vehicle combat mechanisms have made vehicles more viable now than ever.

2) More verticality

Rooftop combat in Ground War (Image via Activision)

Ground War map is designed in a manner that enables players to explore all the buildings and even access their rooftops. This has introduced more verticality to the game. The map consists of tall buildings which provide players with clear sights on the control points and various parts of the map.

As all the buildings are explorable, it also allows for linear gunfights across different heights. No area on the map is safe as the fighting takes place at all levels simultaneously.

Moreover, with so many vertical options, this new map has proven to be a haven for snipers.

3) Intense combat

The map is based on a city and thus there are many buildings clustered together over a small area. All such buildings are explorable. This creates players engaging in constant close quarter combat. Being able to fight in such closed spaces enhances the intensity tenfold. Since the buildings are crammed together, it not only enables close quarter combat on a horizontal level but also on a vertical level.

Enemies are in every corner of the map. Players can be hiding anywhere and inside any building, thus clearing the corners as players proceed is now a must. Hence, even in a mode like Ground War, tactically approaching an objective becomes now essential.

4) Slower in pace but more engaging

Slower in pace than Modern Warfare (Image via Activision)

Despite being an intense mode, the mode plays out slower than its predecessor. Modern Warfare 2 in general is more tactical and slower than its prequel. This game design choice can be seen in the Ground War mode as well.

Due to the slower movement speed of the characters and no slide canceling, it becomes difficult to quickly escape any unfavorable situation players find themselves in.

Moreover, enemies can be anywhere. Players will be punished if they rush an area blindly. Enemies can be inside any building, camping on roof tops, and parachuting behind enemy lines. This increases the chances of engagements at any moment despite playing out slower than Modern Warfare (2019).

5) Swimming

Players are now able to swim in the game mode. There are water bodies on the map which players can take advantage of to flank their enemies. Modern Warfare 2 features new swimming mechanics that allow players to engage in combat as they swim. They can hide underwater for a while and even place mines on the water surface to destroy any boats chasing them.

If land and aerial combat isn't an option, players can easily swim around their enemies and take them out silently. This swimming mechanism will be part of Warzone 2.0 as well.

Ground War mode in Modern Warfare 2 has definitely received an upgrade over 2019's Call of Duty game. However, in the beta, players were only able to test a few features that this mode is going to come with in the final release.

Modern Warfare 2 be launching this October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

