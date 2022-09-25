Modern Warfare 2 open beta impression: 5 things the game got right so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta testing phase for cross-play is now live. Players across different gaming systems - PC, PlayStation, and Xbox - can finally play together now in the cross-platform beta. So far, the game has received mixed reactions from the fans.

Modern Warfare 2's beta so far has been controversial as the design choices of the developers are not on par with the community. Apart from this, cheaters in the beta, performance issues on PC, frequent game crashes, etc., are some of the major complaints that players have.

Despite this, the game has done a lot of things right. Modern Warfare 2 has reinvented Call of Duty as we know it. With new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and much more, the game lives up to the developers' claim of it being the "most advanced" title in the franchise till date.

5 positive elements in Modern Warfare 2's open beta

1) Gunplay is realistic

The developers have hit a home run with the gunplay in Modern Warfare 2. Engaging in a gunfight is now more challenging, there is higher recoil and less visibility while shooting, which makes combat feel more realistic.

Guns sound top notch and behave realistically as well. The attention to detail in even the tiniest aspects makes each weapon standout on its own.

New weapon animations, coupled with updated sound assets for them, bring about an immersive combat experience that previous Call of Duty games were lacking. Ability to engage in fights while hanging on ledges as well as while reloading are few new additions that add to the overall experience.

2) Improved audio

The sound system in Modern Warfare 2 has received a huge upgrade over the previous Call of Duty games. Developers have implemented various new audio technologies in the game, and with a new reverb engine, sound occlusion engine, and improved 3D directionality, the element in the game brings every moment to life.

Weapons sound amazing, explosion sounds spread realistically and audio created on various surfaces sound different. For example, a grenade wouldn't sound the same if it exploded on a hard surface compared to a water surface.

Footsteps in multiplayer are now easier to keep track off. In the previous Call of Duty games, it was difficult to identify the location of an enemy player simply on the basis of their footsteps; on top of that, audio cues could sometimes go missing. However, that is not the case in Modern Warfare 2 as footsteps are loud and clear, enabling players to keep track of opponents coming their way.

3) More realistic, less arcade-like

Modern Warfare 2 continues the Call of Duty journey forward with a different design choice. The franchise's games are known to be arcade-like fast-paced shooters. However, the new iteration feels more realistic.

This design choice is evident in almost all aspects of the game. Ragdolls behave in a realistic manner, weapon customization works like it would in real life, gunplay isn't simply point-and-shoot, and more. All of these represent the realistic design choices of the developers.

MW2 delivers an experience that combines realism with the arcade-like style of Call of Duty very well. New movement mechanics also allow players to be creative with how they wish to approach a situation.

The game has been an absolute breath of fresh air for the series. The outcome of this design choice is a simple and fun experience for fans of the series, veterans and newcomers alike.

4) New game modes

New game modes in Modern Warfare 2 (Images via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 features three new game modes so far, including Prisoner Rescue, Knockout, and Invasion. All of these are a blast to play with friends and now require more teamwork than ever.

Other than the classic Call of Duty modes, these additions have introduced a new flavor to the mixture, which ensures there's never a dull moment in the gaming session.

Prisoner rescue involves two teams. The attacking side has to go out and retrieve the prisoner from the defenders or annihilate all the enemies. Similarly, the defending team has to defend the prisoner from being taken or take out all the attackers.

Knockout makes players contest for a bag of cash, with the team at the end being declared the winner. Alternatively, if all the enemy players are eliminated, the surviving team wins.

Invasion is a large team deathmatch experience with real players and AI bots. Players can use a variety of vehicles available in the game as well. The team with the most points when the timer runs out wins the match.

5) Good opimization and network code

Modern Warfare 2 features excellent system and network optimization. It is reported to run very well on older hardware, and GPUs such as GTX 1060 and RX 580 are running it just fine with any major performance hiccups.

The game runs pretty well on previous gen consoles as well. Although there are reports of it crashing, new updates have fixed almost all such issues.

As of now, players are appreciating the brilliant netcode the game comes with. Hit registry isn't an issue and there are only a handful of instances of players dying due to desync-related problems. Server tick rates are reported to be almost at a constant 60Hz, allowing for a smooth and consistent experience for all players.

With new audio technologies, gameplay changes, modes, and much more, Modern Warfare 2 is truly a next-generation Call of Duty game. It releases this October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

