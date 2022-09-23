Modern Warfare 2 beta: Optimal graphics settings guide for RTX 3060 Ti

Modern Warfare 2 beta testing phase is now live for PC and Xbox players. Users of both systems who pre-ordered the title can now access the game. The title delivers stunning graphics on next-gen consoles and high-spectrum PCs.

The game is powered by the RTX 3060 Ti, a mid-end GPU released in December 2020. Starting at $399, the GPU is a fantastic value-for-money card. Based on the Ampere architecture, the RTX 3060 Ti can handle any game. It runs smoothly without issues at 1080p or 1440p max.

Being a solid 1080p and 1440p card, the RTX 3060 Ti can handle Modern Warfare 2 in the 'Extreme' settings while still delivering decent frames per second. The following guide will dive into the ideal settings to serve gamers with the best playable FPS without compromising visuals.

Best Modern Warfare 2 beta settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Modern Warfare 2 is the "most advanced" Call of Duty game in the series. Developers have ensured this by implementing new graphical technologies, giving the game a real overhaul. This makes the title quite demanding on PCs if players intend to achieve the game's full visual fidelity capabilities.

To get the most out of the Modern Warfare 2 beta on PC, RTX 3060 Ti users should be using the following settings:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3060 Ti

RTX 3060 Ti Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Set the value to your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Set the value to your monitor's maximum refresh rate Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Recommended

Recommended Render Resolution: 100

100 Fidelity CAS: Off

Off AMD Fideltity CAS Strength: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Nearby Level of Detail: High

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Near

Near On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Medium

Medium Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Cashe Sun Shadows: On

On Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off SSR: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 80 (personal preference)

80 (personal preference) Vehicle Field of View: Default

Default 1st Person Camera Movement: 100

100 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

Tweaking your game to these settings will ensure you get the best of both worlds. The performance would be solid, and the visual differences compared to the 'Extreme' settings won't be noticeable.

What are Modern Warfare 2's system requirements?

System requirements for Modern Warfare 2 beta are balanced. So users won't need the best spec to experience the game at its maximum potential.

System requirements for Modern Warfare 2 beta (Image via Activision)

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video memory: 3 GB

RAM: 8GB

Storage Space: 25 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1800X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video memory: 3 GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage Space: 25 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Graphics drivers: NVIDIA 516.79, AMD 21.9.1

Modern Warfare 2 has received mixed reactions from the community on PC due to various crashes and performance hiccups on some systems. But overall, the game has received positive feedback from critics, with many praising it as the next generation of Call of Duty games.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch this October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

