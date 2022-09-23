Modern Warfare 2 beta: Optimal graphics settings guide for RTX 3060 Ti

Modern Warfare 2 beta testing phase is now live for PC and Xbox players. Users of both systems who pre-ordered the title can now access the game. The title delivers stunning graphics on next-gen consoles and high-spectrum PCs.
The game is powered by the RTX 3060 Ti, a mid-end GPU released in December 2020. Starting at $399, the GPU is a fantastic value-for-money card. Based on the Ampere architecture, the RTX 3060 Ti can handle any game. It runs smoothly without issues at 1080p or 1440p max.
Being a solid 1080p and 1440p card, the RTX 3060 Ti can handle Modern Warfare 2 in the 'Extreme' settings while still delivering decent frames per second. The following guide will dive into the ideal settings to serve gamers with the best playable FPS without compromising visuals.
Best Modern Warfare 2 beta settings for RTX 3060 Ti
Modern Warfare 2 is the "most advanced" Call of Duty game in the series. Developers have ensured this by implementing new graphical technologies, giving the game a real overhaul. This makes the title quite demanding on PCs if players intend to achieve the game's full visual fidelity capabilities.
To get the most out of the Modern Warfare 2 beta on PC, RTX 3060 Ti users should be using the following settings:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3060 Ti
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Set the value to your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Recommended
- Render Resolution: 100
- Fidelity CAS: Off
- AMD Fideltity CAS Strength: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Near
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Medium
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Cashe Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- SSR: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- 3rd Person Field of View: 80 (personal preference)
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 100
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
Tweaking your game to these settings will ensure you get the best of both worlds. The performance would be solid, and the visual differences compared to the 'Extreme' settings won't be noticeable.
What are Modern Warfare 2's system requirements?
System requirements for Modern Warfare 2 beta are balanced. So users won't need the best spec to experience the game at its maximum potential.
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)
- CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Video memory: 3 GB
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage Space: 25 GB
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Recommended requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)
- CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1800X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Video memory: 3 GB
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage Space: 25 GB
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Recommended Graphics drivers: NVIDIA 516.79, AMD 21.9.1
Modern Warfare 2 has received mixed reactions from the community on PC due to various crashes and performance hiccups on some systems. But overall, the game has received positive feedback from critics, with many praising it as the next generation of Call of Duty games.
Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch this October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.