Modern Warfare 2 beta error code 0xc0000005(0) N: What causes it and how to possibly fix it?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access beta is now online for PC and Xbox. However, gamers on computers have already reported frequent game crashes and performance hiccups. One of the most frustrating issues involves the title crashing with an error code: 0xc0000005(0) N.

The problem has been known to present itself within the lobby and not during a match. In it, the screen will lock up, and the game will proceed to crash to the desktop. While it doesn't spoil matches, it is certainly disrupting the gameplay experience. Although there aren't any permanent solutions to this issue, the tweaks and suggestions in this guide can help negate this problem to an extent.

Everything players need to know about Modern Warfare 2's error code: 0xc0000005(0) N

The error code 0xc0000005(0) N generally occurs when the game cannot get access to the data it is looking for in the system's memory. When it doesn't find the required data, the game crashes. Player reports suggest that this error happens when they are in a lobby looking for a match. As soon as they get a match, the game seems to crash.

Some common causes of error code: 0xc0000005(0) N

Outdated drivers

Outdated system drivers — regardless of audio, chipset, or GPU — can often disrupt the normal running of a game, causing it to crash. If the drivers aren't updated, it can cause a host of other incompatibility issues as well.

Anti-virus

Anti-viruses are known to cause problems with games. They can block access to the memory for the game. Apart from this, they can also report false positives, which can shut down the game because the system thinks it is malware. Modern Warfare 2 comes with RICOCHET's kernel-level anti-cheat system, and these types of anti-cheats are known for creating conflicts with anti-virus software.

Third-party overlays

Third-party-overlay software such as Rivatuner Statistics, GeForce Experience, FRAPs, etc. can cause the game to crash. They run in the background and allow players of Modern Warfare 2 to check their system statistics. However, they can have a conflict of interest with the game, leading to a crash.

Corrupted/missing game files

Another common problem sees the title crash with the aforementioned error code when its asked to load a certain asset. Since Modern Warfare 2 is known to stop working during the beginning of a match, this might suggest missing map assets.

Unstable overclocks

If users are running overclocked hardware on their system and such overclocks aren't stable, they can make the game crash. Most commonly overclocked hardware includes CPU, RAM, and GPU. However, in this scenario, the culprit is RAM most likely. Hence, if the RAM is overclocked to unstable frequencies, it can cause the game to crash when its loading.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2's error code: 0xc0000005(0) N ?

If your game is crashing due to one of the above-mentioned reasons, fixing the game can be quite simple.

1) Turn off overlocks

Overclocks can appear stable on the surface; however, there are times when they aren't. This can lead to system failure. So it is essential to tune your overclocks in such a manner that they're stable. If that isn't possible, it is recommended to turn off overlocks altogether and run your system on stock settings.

2) Updating drivers

GPU drivers are what you should be updated first thing, as they can often lead to performance issues and game crashes. If you are using an Nvidia GPU, find the latest driver version for your GPU using this link: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/index.aspx. On the other hand, If you are using an AMD GPU, you can do the same by employing this link: https://www.amd.com/en/support.

3) Turn off overlays

Turning off other third-party overlays such as Discord, Rivatuner, GeForce experience, etc., should reduce the chances of your game crashing. Modern Warfare 2's interface options can provide players with sufficient information if they wish to monitor their hardware or network.

4) Turn off anti-virus

Anti-viruses are infamous for their history with games and causing them to crash. Hence, it is recommended that you turn off your anti-virus and give the title a go.

5) Scan and Repair/Verify file integrity

If you are playing Modern Warfare 2 on Battle.net, then it is quite simple to scan your game files for damages and fix them. The process involves:

Click on the cogwheel next to the 'Play' button. Upon clicking that, a menu should appear.

Now, click 'Scan and Repair'. It will result in a pop-up window asking if you wish to start scanning.

Click 'Begin scan' to start the process. Your files will now be scanned for damages. If a file is missing or damaged, the tool automatically redownload it.

Battle.net scan and repair (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are on Steam, go to your Library and right-click on Modern Warfare 2 Beta. Then head over to 'properties'. Then on the vertical menu to the left, click 'Local files'. Here, click 'Verify integrity of game files'. This will scan the game files and automatically fix them if there're any issues.

Modern Warfare 2 is still in the beta phase, and problems like these are bound to occur. Although all these issues should be fixed by the time the final product comes out, for now, the aforementioned few tweaks and solutions should mitigate the problem. However, if none of the above steps work, it is recommended to reinstall the game. If the issue still persists, players might consider contacting the Activision support team.

Modern Warfare 2 launches this October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

