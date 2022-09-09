How to use NVIDIA filter to get better visibility in Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 arrived not long ago. With the latest update, a plethora of new changes and additions were introduced to the game. Changes to Caldera were minor but they included tweaks to the lighting and weather in the map, which affected the visual aspects.

The weather on the map has cleared and now the sun shines through the smoke of the volcano at the peak of Caldera. Apart from this, Rebirth Island also received changes with regards to lighting.

NVIDIA filters are a part of the GeForce Experience, and their proprietary software allows players to customize how the game looks. They can play around with the contrast, colors and several other visual settings to tweak the game to match their desired level of fidelity.

It can be tough to spot enemies in Warzone because of how the environment is designed. On top of that, some Operator skins make it hard to even spot enemies hiding in dark corners of the map. NVIDIA filters help in these situations by adjusting the colors of the game.

How to use NVIDIA filters in Warzone Season 5 for better colors and visibility

NVIDIA filters provide players with a lot of options to fine-tune the color settings of the game they are playing. It does take a hit on the frames-per-second, and sometimes by upto 20%.

However, tweaking the colors settings in Warzone specially can be really beneficial as they allow players to see better, bringing some vividness to the gloomy and dull colors of the game.

In order to be able to use the NVIDIA filters, players must have the following:

NVIDIA GPU

NVIDIA GeForce Experience

In-Game Overlay setting in GeForce Experience (Image via Sportskeeda)

If the players have the above, they will have to open the NVIDIA GeForce Experience and then enable the ‘In-Game Overlay’ setting. By default, this option is enabled, but if for some reason it's turned off, players will have to manually enable it.

The next step involves turning on the game. Once in, players will have to press ‘Alt+F3’ to turn on the filter options. Upon doing that, a panel would popup on the left side of the screen.

Users will now have to click on a profile which is numbered as 1, 2 and 3 to enable the filter selection. Upon selecting a profile, they will now have the option to use a filter from the ‘Add Filter’ drop down menu.

Best NVIDIA filter settings for visibility

NVIDIA filters can enhance the visibility and improve the game’s experience to a great extent. In order to get the most out of NVIDIA filters in Warzone, players should use the following settings:

Filter 1: Brightness/Contrast

Set Exposure to -2%, Contrast to 4%, Highlights to 6%, Shadows to -78%, and Gamma to 0%.

Filter 2: Color

Under the Color filter, set Tint Color to 0%, Tint Intensity to 0%, Temperature to 0, and Vibrance to 74.9%.

Filter 3: Details

Here, set Sharpen to 50%, Clarity to 56%, HDR Toning to 50%, and Bloom to 0%.

These settings will ensure that players have the maximum possible visibility in Warzone. They will be able to spot enemies clearly and also liven up dull maps in the game.

However, it is not recommended to use NVIDIA filters if the PC configuration isn’t a bit on the higher-end of the spectrum as these filters do end up tanking the FPS.

