How to play Genshin Impact on low-end PCs using GeForce NOW

As the winner of the 2021 Game Award for Best Mobile Game, Genshin Impact has gained a massive playerbase across various platforms. Fans can play the game on multiple platforms, such as iOS, Android, console, and PC.

However, Genshin Impact can be quite demanding on low-end mobiles and PCs. Fortunately, players can still manage to enjoy the game in all its glory with the help of GeForce Now.

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service from Nvidia that allows players to stream titles with the best performance. Genshin Impact is one of the latest games that has been added to its massively existing library.

GeForce Now is perfect for Genshin Impact players who have PCs that are not ideal for gaming

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

is now available for all GeForce NOW members to play on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks!



More details>>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



@NVIDIAGFN #GeForceNOW Hey Travelers, #GenshinImpact is now available for all GeForce NOW members to play on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks!More details>>> Hey Travelers,#GenshinImpact is now available for all GeForce NOW members to play on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks!More details>>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…@NVIDIAGFN #GeForceNOW https://t.co/FlMb60Zox7

With GeForce Now, gamers now have the option to play anything from its cloud library in real-time. The program also has integrated cloud save with supported games to save progress so that players can continue from where they left off.

Players can use the cloud gaming service to play Genshin Impact with the best settings, even on their low-end PCs. The program is most helpful for players with working laptops that are not fit for gaming (such as Chromebooks, Thinkpad, and Macbooks).

Kayseur @Kayseurounet I can actually play Genshin on my mac thanks to @NVIDIAGFN ; I'll have to see how it fares once I'm actually away from home but so far it's working great! Even with a crappy internet I could easily do my dailies. I can actually play Genshin on my mac thanks to @NVIDIAGFN ; I'll have to see how it fares once I'm actually away from home but so far it's working great! Even with a crappy internet I could easily do my dailies. https://t.co/2E5ZohBPOG

There are a few simple requirements that players need to fulfill before they can use GeForce Now.

The cloud gaming service demands a good internet connection for a better streaming experience. To stream at 720p and 60 FPS, players will need at least 15 Mbps. To stream at 1080p and 60 FPS, they will need at least 25 Mbps. Additionally, having low latency with the nearest NVIDIA data center will ensure a smooth streaming experience.

Once these basic requirements have been fulfilled, it is time to download and install the GeForce Now program on the PC.

Players can open GeForce NOW and confirm that the program is available in their region. If it is available, they must create an account to log in.

Once they have logged in, players should return to the GeForce Now program and enter Genshin Impact on the search bar. They can then select the thumbnail and click on the green play button to start the game.

Add the game to the library or as desktop shortcut for easy access (Image via NVIDIA)

Players can later add the game to their library or place it as a desktop shortcut for easier access. It is worth mentioning that if this is a player's first time playing Genshin Impact, they will have to create a HoYoverse account to play the game.

Players should keep in mind that GeForce Now has different membership tiers. When players create an account, they will have to wait in queue to play the game.

The basic or free tier allows players to play the game for a maximum of one hour before they might have to restart it again. Players are also provided with a decent rig and a queue time between sessions.

Players can also choose to upgrade themselves to a Priority or High-Performance account. Once they upgrade their account, they can access the premium server and get six to eight hours of uninterrupted game sessions. This tier provides players with a GTX 3080 rig, with up to 4k resolution and 120 frames per second.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh