Will the rumored NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition upgrades be worth it at its potential full price?

If leaks turn out to be accurate, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition is indeed a thing. The highest generation of the RTX series, Founders Edition, is a rather unique take on the existing model, which the company has already announced. However, there doesn't seem to be much of an improvement to begin with, which immediately raises questions about it being worth the hefty price.

NVIDIA has quickly become a leading force in the hardware market, with its GPUs running some of the world's most sophisticated devices. The company constantly strives to reach new heights, and the upcoming 40 Series are a clear indicator of that fact. Despite difficulties caused by chip shortages, NVIDIA has continued to innovate its existing line of products.

As mentioned earlier, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition will be a refined base model version. While there are specific rumored improvements in the store, there is a fairly high chance that they will be more expensive. While the degree of utility from these improvements will vary between users, there doesn't seem to be much going on with the Founders Edition, based on the leaks.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition is rumored to have minor improvements over the base editions

A few days ago, a new leak hinted at the possibility of the existence of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition. This comes in the wake of an earlier rumor that there will also be an RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition. While there is always some doubt in rumors, many sources believe that this one might be true.

Thanks to Videocardz, an image from KittyYYuko shows what seems to be a leaked image of the model. Upon analysis by Twitter user @harukaze5719, it was revealed that the fan designs might have been changed.

There are visible differences in the physical appearance of the leaked NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition from the previous generation. The fan blades seem to be built with sharper angles, which could have something to do with the airflow. Based on the leaked image, it looks like there might be one less fan blade present in the Founders Editions of the previous series.

It's unclear exactly why NVIDIA might have made this change to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition in the first place. Once again, it's important to remember that NVIDIA hasn't officially revealed any details and that the RTX 4080 has been rumored for quite a long time.

Based on how pricing has shifted between different series in the past, it's inevitable that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition will have a price hike. It could be gauged from what happens with the RTX 4090 Ti, but fans will have to wait for official confirmation.

However, the rumored upgrades don't seem to be that much higher, at least from the outside. It is unconfirmed how much a new design and one less blade will realistically affect the performance. That's something only the future will say if the model ever becomes a reality. However, the upgrade based on the leaks doesn't seem to be worth the potential price hike it might have.

