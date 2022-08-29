Genshin Impact now available on GeForce NOW for Mobile users: Step-by-step guide

Genshin Impact players can now utilize GeForce NOW to play the hit game on the go with some of the best performances on the market. GeForce NOW is a cloud streaming service that allows its users to take advantage of some incredibly powerful systems to run games remotely.

It gives them all the power at a fraction of the cost. Fans of Genshin Impact who have phones on the slower side, or who want to save on precious phone storage, will definitely want to give this service a try.

Players can find out how to take advantage of GeForce NOW here.

Genshin Impact: How to use GeForce NOW on Mobile

Taking advantage of GeForce NOW to play Genshin Impact has gotten even simpler, with the service expanding to include Mobile options. Players will be able to utilize the service to play the hit game wherever they go, provided they have a stable and strong internet connection.

This connection will allow them to take advantage of GeForce NOW's suite of powerful rigs, granting them the best fidelity and gameplay without needing any of the hardware. Here's how to do it.

Sign up for GeForce NOW:

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Genshin Impact is available on Geforce Now for iOS and Android mobile devices with touch controls.



Click here to see how it works>>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail… Dear Travelers,Genshin Impact is available on Geforce Now for iOS and Android mobile devices with touch controls.Click here to see how it works>>> Dear Travelers,Genshin Impact is available on Geforce Now for iOS and Android mobile devices with touch controls.Click here to see how it works>>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail… https://t.co/utygZNf02b

The first step towards accessing Genshin Impact through GeForce NOW is an account to access the service with. Players will need to head to the official website to confirm whether GeForce NOW is available in their area. They can opt to use a VPN to access servers nearby if the service is unavailable where they live.

Creating an account only takes a few seconds, and fans should be sure to register for a HoYoverse account as well if they are new to the game. Once this is done, players can move to the next step:

Accessing GeForce NOW:

car0le @carolovvv OHMYGOD I CAN FINALLY PLAY GENSHIN ON MY PHONE USING GEFORCE NOW OHMYGOD I CAN FINALLY PLAY GENSHIN ON MY PHONE USING GEFORCE NOW https://t.co/sVveZQSTgQ

GeForce NOW is available on a variety of platforms, including Windows PCs, MacBooks, Chromebooks, iOS, and Android. When it comes to Mobile devices, players have two main ways to gain access to the platform.

For Android users, simply head to the Google Play Store to download the GeForce NOW application. iOS users can instead launch GeForce NOW through Safari, eliminating the need to download an app. Either way, once the software has been accessed, simply search for Genshin Impact to locate and begin playing the game.

Selecting a tier:

🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW @NVIDIAGFN



Collei, Tighnari, and Dori - who are you hoping to add to your team?



3.0 is now streaming on GFN to all your favorite devices including iOS and Android mobile devices with 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬. 🌩️ new region, new friendsCollei, Tighnari, and Dori - who are you hoping to add to your team? @GenshinImpact 3.0 is now streaming on GFN to all your favorite devices including iOS and Android mobile devices with 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬.🌩️ #GenshinImpact new region, new friends 🍃Collei, Tighnari, and Dori - who are you hoping to add to your team? @GenshinImpact 3.0 is now streaming on GFN to all your favorite devices including iOS and Android mobile devices with 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬. 📱🌩️ #GenshinImpact https://t.co/StT61HRLTr

GeForce Now provides players with the option to select between various tiers, granting them perks like faster queue times, higher FPS and visual fidelity, and more.

Luckily for Mobile players, many of these higher graphical settings are not needed, and the game looks stunning even with GeForce NOW's free tier. Players should be aware that there are queue times that are necessary with the free tier, but they generally aren't too long and once fans are through, they'll be right into the game.

Begin the adventure:

Once everything is set up, gamers will be able to instantly launch into Genshin Impact without needing to download the game or wait for updates. This is very convenient and saves on space that would otherwise be taken up by the game's hefty filesize.

Fans who want to continue their Genshin adventure on the go but want the best experience possible will definitely want to give GeForce NOW a try.

GeForce NOW's addition of Genshin Impact will definitely bring a ton of players back to their Mobile devices to explore the world of Teyvat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta