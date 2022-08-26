How to unlock Vanarana Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact 

Genshin Impact 3.0 has introduced tons of new systems, and the Vanarana Tree of Dreams is one of the most useful. This massive tree allows players to cash in their Dendro Sigils for various incredible rewards, including Mora, Level Up Materials, and even Wishes.

Fans will want to make sure they unlock the tree as soon as they can to begin gathering all of the rewards it can provide. However, unlocking this tree may take some time, and gamers can begin doing so after entering Sumeru.

Genshin Impact: Unlocking Vanarana Tree of Dreams

Unlocking the Vanarana Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact requires users to complete a few World Questlines that can take some serious time to finish. However, completing them is worth it, as the tree's rewards are immense and can provide tons of items to avid explorers of Sumeru.

Beginning the hunt to unlock this tree first requires players to unlock Vanarana itself. Here are the steps to opening the path to this enormous tree within Sumeru:

Woodland Encounter Part 1

The first step to unlocking the Tree of Dreams is completing Woodland Encounter. This Genshin Impact questline can be found in Aranyaka, and it is pretty long, bringing the Traveler throughout Sumeru as they interact with various characters while trying to help out an NPC named Rana.

Rana can be found west of Gandharva Ville, and users can begin the questline by saving her from an attack. After finishing this quest, they will need to take on another set of quests before the tree becomes available.

Dream Nursery

Dream Nursery is the second part of the Aranyaka world quests, and it will begin automatically once Woodland Encounter completes. This Genshin Impact questline will bring gamers to the foot of the Tree of Dreams, though it is also quite lengthy.

Throughout the quest, they will begin a quest known as During the Trees and the Dreams, which will unlock the Dendro Statue of the Seven. Interacting with this Statue will reveal and unlock Vanarana and the Tree of Dreams.

Finding the tree

Once Vanarana is unlocked, users need to head northeast from the Dendro Statue of the Seven until they locate a large cavern. Journeying throughout the cavern will lead into a massive opening within its depths where the Tree of Dreams awaits.

Interacting with the Tree of Dreams will prompt them to provide it with their Dendro Sigils, with the tree providing incredible rewards in return.

Fans will want to ensure they complete these questlines and locate the tree to make the most of their journey in Sumeru.

Each reward tier will require 35 Sigils, which can be found throughout the region, so gamers should get hunting once the tree is unlocked.

Genshin Impact 3.0 provides players with lots of opportunities to collect rewards, and the Tree of Dreams is one of the best ways to gather precious items.

Edited by Ravi Iyer