New Genshin Impact 3.0 Redeem Code for 60 Primogems (August 2022)

Genshin Impact 3.0 has finally been released and provides players with the opportunity to summon tons of new characters and weapons. However, to summon these items, players will need plenty of Primogems, the rare currency that fuels the game's Gacha system.

Finding these precious gems can be tricky, but luckily the game provides a variety of ways to acquire the gems. One of the best ways to get quick and easy Primogems is by taking advantage of the Redemption Codes provided to the community.

Players can find the latest Redemption Codes here to grab some easy Primogems for their adventures in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0's new Redeem Codes

A new Redeem Code has been added to Genshin Impact, and players can input it to grab some quick and easy rewards. This code will provide fans with useful Primogems that they can use to summon new characters like Tighnari or Collei, or even save up for exciting future additions like Cyno and Nilou.

Based on the currently available information, this code doesn't seem to have an expiration date, but players will want to input it as soon as possible just in case. The code is listed below:

6A6VJTWGCPYV - Provides 60 Primogems and five Adventurer's Experience

This code is good for a quick boost of 60 Primogems, which is just about a third of a roll on any of the game's banners. Players should make sure to take advantage of the opportunity as Genshin Impact's banners only last a limited time. If players want to grab characters like Tighnari, they'll need to act fast. Other permanent codes like GENSHINGIFT are also available for additional Primogems.

Redeeming codes in Genshin Impact is easy and players have a few different ways to go about doing so. They can head to the game's official redemption page, which provides them with the option of selecting their account and server, before prompting them to enter the code. This is one of the fastest ways to get a code redeemed and once fans log back into their accounts, they can head to the in-game mailbox to collect their rewards.

Another quick and simple way to redeem the code is to use the in-game redemption page, which can be found in the settings menu. By scrolling all the way down to the Account option in the game's Paimon Menu, players can bring up a window that prompts them to enter the redemption code. Inputting the code here will instantly send the rewards to the player's in-game mail, where they can collect their Primogems.

With so much new content coming over the course of the next few updates, players will want to make sure they take advantage of every opportunity they get to gather Primogems and other rewards. The vast lands of Sumeru hide many secrets and having extra Primogems for new characters will make uncovering them much easier.

