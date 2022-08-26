Genshin Impact: Vissudha Field Teleport Waypoint location and unlock guide

Genshin Impact 3.0 has brought the release of Sumeru, a massive region with many secrets to uncover. Some of these secrets are easy to find, while others are hidden behind tricky puzzles. In the case of the Vissudha Field Teleport Waypoint, finding it is easy but solving it can be a tough ordeal.

Players will have to drain the water surrounding this hidden waypoint, as it is buried underground nearby. Furthermore, fans can also unlock a hidden domain in the newly revealed area, making this puzzle definitely worth solving. This article will show players how to unlock the hidden Vissudha Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock the underwater Vissudha Teleport Waypoint

Attentive players may have noticed a strange unreachable waypoint in Vissudha Field, and unlocking it seems impossible without draining the water from the nearby pool. Interestingly, that is exactly what fans will need to do if they want to unlock this waypoint, and they will have to complete a few puzzles before they are able to access the Teleporter. First, you should teleport to the Vissudha Field Statue of the Seven and head to the northwest where some ruins can be found.

Head to this location (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Once you reach the ruins, you'll need to jump off the side of the bridge and glide down to an underpass with some Ruin enemies. Defeating these enemies will unlock a mechanism with a floating Seelie nearby, and activating this mechanism will both lower the water level and trigger the Seelie to begin moving. Follow the Seelie further into the nearby cave entrance to find the next area in the puzzle, or simply head down into the nearby cave without the Seelie, as it isn't necessary to unlock the waypoint.

Upon pushing forward in the cave, you will come across a huge open area with another locked mechanism nearby. You'll need a Dendro character in your party to progress here, as there are several Dendro monuments that need to be activated to further lower the water level. These monuments are scattered throughout the room, two of which are hidden inside cracked rocks that require Dendrogana to open. Upon activating all four Dendro monuments, the second mechanism will unlock, and activating it will result in lowering the water level even further.

The waypoint is unlocked after the puzzles are complete (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Once this is complete, Genshin Impact fans can backtrack to a previous point in the cave and interact with the waypoint to unlock this hidden underwater waypoint. The waypoint will no longer be covered with water as the puzzle has been completed. This underground area also houses plenty of chests and even a Domain to unlock, so players will want to make good use of this new waypoint as they explore the newly revealed area in Vissudha Field.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is a massive update with tons of content, and even hidden waypoints such as this one can provide many rewards, when unlocked.

