Why the RTX 3060 Ti is not worth buying in September 2022

The Geforce RTX 3060 Ti is one of the most popular graphics cards in the RTX 30 series lineup. This premium performance-focused video card offering currently owns 2% of the market share, which makes it the third most popular Ampere-based GPU, just behind RTX 3060 and RTX 3070.

The RTX 3060 Ti was initially introduced at $330. The graphics card was Nvidia's offering for 1080p gaming with no compromises. Today, the graphics card starts at $430. Gamers can get their hands on the card Gigabyte Eagle OC variant for this price.

However, while choosing a graphics card for a gaming system, users need to consider a few other factors contributing to a card's overall performance and usability.

The list includes value for money spent, competition, and more. Considering these factors, the RTX 3060 Ti looks like a shabby option for gamers in September 2022.

Terrible pricing is killing the RTX 3060 Ti

The Founders' Edition variant (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3060 Ti is one of the fastest rendering machines available in the market. This graphics card is only 15% slower than the RTX 3070. This video card becomes more interesting when users compare its capabilities to the resolution it was built for, 1080p. The 3060 Ti nails any workload at today's most popular resolution.

The capabilities of the 3060 Ti made it great value for money when the card was launched in 2020. At $330, this video card was much better than the competition's offer with the RX 6600 XT. Thus, RTX 3060 Ti rose to the charts in terms of popularity.

After almost two years of video card scalping, prices finally improved earlier this year. Although AMD graphics cards have come down to MSRP, Nvidia graphics cards sell for $100 to $150 above their MSRP. This contrasts with some high-end Nvidia graphics cards, which have been massively disappointing.

Looking at the competition, the direct competitor to the 3060 Ti, the RX 6600 XT 8 GB, starts from $330. The graphics card is a tad slower as compared to Nvidia's offering. But, considering the massive $100 difference, users can justify the performance difference.

When introduced back in 2020, the RX 6600 XT was a worse value for the price tag when compared to the 3060 Ti. However, the tables have been completely turned today.

The XFX RX 6700 XT MERC319 (Image via Newegg)

For $10 more than RTX 3060 Ti's current MSRP, users can get their hands on the Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB video card. This card was built for 1440p gaming and was originally a competitor to the RTX 3070 graphics card. Thus, it is no surprise that the RX 6700 XT ultimately beats the 3060 Ti in every workload and video card.

Users who do not want to be limited by the slightly slower RX 6600 XT video card and are willing to spend $430 for the 3060 Ti should consider the much more capable RX 6700 XT for their build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

