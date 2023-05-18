Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 3060 Ti vs RTX 2060 Super: How do the mid-range 60-class GPUs stack up

Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti leads the charge in the latest evolution of the company's illustrious 60-class GPUs, setting new standards in performance, efficiency, and innovation. This comparison focuses on the seismic progression from the RTX 2060 Super through the RTX 3060 Ti, culminating in the pioneering RTX 4060 Ti. These GPUs, powerhouses in the mid-range segment, have meticulously carved their niches, striking a perfect balance between cost-effectiveness and high performance.

Each iteration marks an epoch of technological advancement, catering to mainstream users while raising the bar for what is achievable within this tier of graphics processors. Nvidia's 60-series graphics cards have been perennial crowd-pleasers, offering robust performance at an accessible price point.

As we progress through the generations, each card brings substantial enhancements, not just in raw horsepower but also in power efficiency, feature set, and forward-looking technologies like ray tracing and DLSS.

Comparing Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 2060 Super: Specifications, performance, and more

The performance and specs of Nvidia's 60-class GPUs have seen significant leaps from one generation to the next, with each card built upon an improved architecture that enhances overall performance and efficiency.

Specifications

The RTX 2060 Super features the Turing architecture with 7 TFLOPs of shaders, 22 TFLOPs of 2nd Gen RT Cores, and 57 TFLOPs of 3rd Gen Tensor Cores. It has 8GB of memory with a 448GB/s memory subsystem.

The RTX 3060 Ti jumps to the Ampere architecture, increasing the shader performance to 16 TFLOPs and 2nd Gen RT Cores to 32 TFLOPs. The 3rd Gen Tensor Cores also get a boost to 130 TFLOPs, with the same memory and memory subsystem as the 2060 Super.

Lastly, the RTX 4060 Ti pushes the limits further, offering a whopping 22 TFLOPs of shader performance, 51 TFLOPs of 3rd-Gen RT cores, and a staggering 353 TFLOPs of 4th-Gen Tensor Cores. It also comes in two variants, with 8GB and 16GB of memory, and a faster memory subsystem at 288GB/s (554 GB/s effective).

RTX 4060 Ti RTX 3060 Ti RTX 2060 Super Shaders 22 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 7 TFLOPs RT Cores 51 TFLOPs 3rd Gen 32 TFLOPs 2nd Gen 22 TFLOPs 2nd Gen Tensor Cores 353 TFLOPs 4th Gen 130 TFLOPs 3rd Gen 57 TFLOPs 3rd Gen DLSS 3.0 2.0 2.0 NV Encoder 8th Gen with AV1 7th Gen 7th Gen Frame Buffer 8GB and 16GB 8GB 8GB Memory Subsystem 32 MB L2 288GB/s (554 GB/s effective) 4 MB L2 448GB/s 4 MB L2 448GB/s Average Gaming Power 140 W 197 W 168 W Video Playback Power 13 W 19 W 15 W Idle Power 7 W 12 W 10 W TGP 160 W 200 W 175 W Pricing $399/ $499 $399 $399

Performance

The increase in TFLOPs from one generation to the next illustrates the remarkable leap in performance. The RTX 3060 Ti provided more than double the shader performance of the 2060 Super. Similarly, the RTX 4060 Ti, with its 22 TFLOPs of shader performance, takes another considerable stride forward.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti sets a new standard for GPU performance, significantly outperforming its predecessors. It offers a staggering 2.6x speed increase over the RTX 2060 Super and is 1.7x faster than the RTX 3060 Ti.

The RTX 4060 Ti isn't just faster; it also elevates the gaming experience, rendering breathtakingly lifelike graphics and maintaining robust performance, even under the strain of modern, high-fidelity games.

RTX 4060 TI performance stacked against other 60 series cards (Image via Nvidia)

Power efficiency

Power efficiency is an equally important aspect when examining these GPUs. The RTX 2060 Super, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 4060 Ti each demonstrate considerable progress in this domain. The RTX 2060 Super has an average gaming power draw of 168W, while the 3060 Ti requires 197W.

The latest RTX 4060 Ti, despite its substantial performance improvements, manages to draw just 140W, which signifies improved power efficiency. This implies better boost clocks and easier-to-cool computers, which are more efficient.

Pricing

The pricing structure for the 60-series has also evolved. The RTX 2060 Super and RTX 3060 Ti were both launched at a price point of $399. However, given the RTX 4060's superior specs and performance, its pricing is a bit higher.

The 8GB variant is available for the same $399 we have seen over the last generations, and for those seeking extra memory, the 16GB version comes in at $499. It's essential to note that these are the suggested retail prices, and actual market prices may vary due to factors such as supply, demand dynamics, and AIB models.

In conclusion, Nvidia's RTX 4060Ti clearly stands out among the 60-series GPUs. It provides superior performance, 2.6x faster than the RTX 2060 Super and 1.7x faster than the RTX 3060 Ti. Even with this immense power, it showcases impressive power efficiency. The remarkable improvements in performance, efficiency, and features undoubtedly provide substantial value even for the 16 GB variant.

If you're seeking a top-tier GPU at a mid-range price, the RTX 4060Ti sets a new benchmark, offering the best value for your investment. It stands as the prime contender in this generation, affirming Nvidia's commitment to providing unparalleled experiences to gamers and creators alike.

