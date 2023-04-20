Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti: Which GPU is the better option for gaming?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is the latest addition to the Ada Lovelace GPU family (RTX 40 series). It was just released on April 13, 2023. Meanwhile, the company first announced the RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023. Many users thought the decision to launch the Ti variant before the base variant and not release any Founder's Edition card was unusual.

With the launch of the RTX 4070, Nvidia is offering gamers another mid-range GPU option. However, is it really a great entry-level GPU in terms of price and performance? How does it stand against the RTX 4070 Ti? Most importantly, which one should users buy?

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti: Specs, performance, and price comparison

Specs comparison

Here is a detailed specs comparison between the Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti:

GPU RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4070 NVIDIA CUDA Cores 7680 5888 Base Clock 2.31 GHz 1.92 GHz Boost Clock 2.61 GHz 2.48 GHz VRAM 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) 2 x 8th generation 1 x 8th generation Max GPU temperature 194° F 194° F Max TDP 285 watts 200 watts

Although both cards have the same amount of GDDR6X VRAM, there are significant differences between the two in other fields. The RTX 4070 Ti comes with much more CUDA Cores than the RTX 4070, which makes a notable difference in performance. It also has faster base and boost clock speeds than the base variant.

It is nice to see that Nvidia has managed to lower the power consumption of its ray-tracing GPUs from the first two generations. The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti have max power consumption rates of 200 and 285 watts, respectively. Irrespective of the difference in power consumption, both GPUs have a max temperature of 194° Fahrenheit (90° C).

Performance comparison

Both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are capable of 1440p gaming with ray tracing enabled. The Ti variant even manages to pull off 4K gaming to some degree.

In ray tracing-enabled 1440p gaming, the Ti variant gives 20 to 40 more frames per second. However, these numbers always vary depending on the title and the overall PC setup.

Price comparison

The higher-end RTX 4070 Ti was launched with a price tag of $799. Meanwhile, the base Nvidia RTX 4070 is priced at $599, just like the RTX 3070 Ti.

Last year there was only a $100 difference between the RTX 3070 and its Ti version. However, this year, the difference between the 4070 and 4070 Ti has been increased to $200.

The performance difference has also increased from a mere 10% to 27%, primarily due to the RTX 4070 Ti being a rebadged RTX 4080.

Final verdict: RTX 4070 Ti to play modern AAA titles in 1440p with ray tracing, RTX 4070 for entry-level 1440p GPU option

Our final verdict about the Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti battle is that gamers should choose a GPU depending on their budget. There is a $200 price difference between the two cards for an almost 27% performance variation.

The choice also depends on their preferred gaming resolution. If they want to play all modern AAA titles in 1440p, at minimum high settings and with ray tracing on, the 4070 Ti is the way to go.

If gamers want an entry-level 1440p GPU that will stay relevant for a long time, they can opt for the Nvidia RTX 4070.

None of these GPUs are recommended for full-fledged 4K gaming. If readers want the best GPU for 1080p gaming, they should just wait for the RTX 4060.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

