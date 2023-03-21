5 best AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D PC builds under $3,000

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is an impressive performer, well suited to a wide range of tasks, including gaming, content creation, and streaming. Additionally, you can take advantage of the cutting-edge AMD 3D V-Cache technology, which delivers reduced latency and enhanced gaming performance.

Released in February 2023, it comes with 12 cores, based on TSMC 5nm FinFET technology. With a 4.4GHz base clock and a 5.6GHz max boost clock, this beast can make quick work of any task thrown at it. To cap it off, due to being based on the efficient 5nm architecture, it has a low default TDP of only 120 watts.

This article will list five under-$3000 PC build ideas that feature the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU.

Top 5 PC builds under $3,000 with AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU

1) Sub $1600 build

Motherboard: Asus Prime X670-P

Asus Prime X670-P Cooler: be quiet! Shadow Rock 3

be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 RAM: Patriot Signature 1 x 16 GB DDR5-4800 CL40

Patriot Signature 1 x 16 GB DDR5-4800 CL40 GPU: ASRock Challenger D OC Radeon RX 6700XT

ASRock Challenger D OC Radeon RX 6700XT PSU: Corsair RM750e

Corsair RM750e Storage: Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD + Silicon Power P34A60 512 GB M.2

Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD + Silicon Power P34A60 512 GB M.2 Case: Phanteks Eclipse P300A Mesh

This is the lowest spec AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D PC. The RX 6700 XT will handle 1440p gaming at medium to very high settings while the X670-P motherboard offers expandability and good overclocking capability.

This build has a 512GB NVMe M.2 drive for smooth operation of the OS and applications and a 2TB HDD for storing large amounts of data. The Phanteks Eclipse P300A Mesh is a reliable case with enough airflow.

2) Sub $2000 build

Motherboard: Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX

Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX Cooler: Corsair iCUE H60x RGB Elite

Corsair iCUE H60x RGB Elite RAM: TeamGroup Elite Plus 2 x 8 GB DDR5-4800 CL40

TeamGroup Elite Plus 2 x 8 GB DDR5-4800 CL40 GPU: Gigabyte Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070Ti

Gigabyte Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070Ti PSU: NZXT C850 (2022)

NZXT C850 (2022) Storage: Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD + Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2

Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD + Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2 Case: Phanteks Eclipse P300A Mesh

This build features the Aorus X670 motherboard. The Corsair iCUE H60x RGB Elite 120mm water cooler will provide better cooling than the air cooler in the previous build.

The RTX 3070Ti, combined with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D, will handle all modern games from high to ultra settings in 1440p. This GPU also has better ray tracing capabilities, while dual-channel memory, instead of a single stick, will offer improved performance.

3) Sub $2100 build

Motherboard: Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX

Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX Cooler: MSI MAG CoreLiquid P240

MSI MAG CoreLiquid P240 RAM: Patriot Viper Black 2 x 8 GB DDR5-5200 CL36

Patriot Viper Black 2 x 8 GB DDR5-5200 CL36 GPU: ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950XT

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950XT PSU: EVGA Supernova 1000 GT

EVGA Supernova 1000 GT Storage: TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 2 TB 2.5" SSD + Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 2 TB 2.5" SSD + Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2 Case: Cooler Master CMP 510

This sub $2100 build has a 240mm MSI MAG CoreLiquid cooler, which, aside from being a 240mm cooler, is also one of the best in the market at present. The RX 6950XT is the flagship GPU of the Radeon 6000 series and can handle all modern games at 4K running medium to very high settings.

This build is powered by an EVGA Supernova 1000 GT 1000 watts fully modular 80+ Gold standard power supply. An 80+ Gold-rated 1000-watt PSU will provide the PC with plenty of reliable power.

4) Sub $2500 build

Motherboard: Asus Prime X670E-PRO WIFI

Asus Prime X670E-PRO WIFI Cooler: Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 RAM: Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2 x 8 GB DDR5-5200 CL40

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2 x 8 GB DDR5-5200 CL40 GPU: ASRock Phantom Gaming OC Radeon RX 7900XT

ASRock Phantom Gaming OC Radeon RX 7900XT PSU: EVGA Supernova 1000 GT

EVGA Supernova 1000 GT Storage: TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 2 TB 2.5" SSD + Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 2 TB 2.5" SSD + Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2 Case: Cooler Master CMP 510

This sub $2500 build is a flashy one, with lots of RGB. It comes with the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 CPU cooler, Kingston Fury Beast RGB RAM, and Asus Prime X670E-PRO WIFI RGB motherboard.

AMD's flagship 7900XT GPU will slay all modern titles at 4K, running at very high to ultra settings. This is a beast gaming PC with the second-best AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU and Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU combo.

5) Sub $3000 build

Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WIFI

Asus ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WIFI Cooler: Gigabyte Aorus WaterForce X

Gigabyte Aorus WaterForce X RAM: Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2 x 8 GB DDR5-5200 CL40

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2 x 8 GB DDR5-5200 CL40 GPU: MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 4080

MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 4080 PSU: EVGA Supernova 1000 GT

EVGA Supernova 1000 GT Storage: TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 2 TB 2.5" SSD + Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 2 TB 2.5" SSD + Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2 Case: Cooler Master CMP 510

Built around the Asus ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WIFI motherboard, this is the most powerful AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D PC for under $3000. Being an ROG product, it is pretty reliable, looks sharp, and has enough overclocking capability.

Taming this beast is Gigabyte's flagship Aorus WaterForce X cooler, which will provide optimal cooling for the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D. The RTX 4080 GPU from Nvidia's latest RTX 4000 series will easily handle modern AAA titles at 4K running very high to ultra settings.

These were the 5 best PC builds at under $3000 with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU. All the prices were taken from PCPartPicker - you can use this website to find the best prices among available retailers. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is a very potent CPU, and all these builds have enough technical and space capacity for future PC upgrades.

