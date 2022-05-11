5 best graphics cards with ray tracing

Ray tracing (RT) is a rendering technique used in video games that enhances and reforms light sources in-game to match real life. It considers numerous computed paths that light could take in real life, making ray tracing a strong determinant of a graphically pleasing game.

The game implements these light rays with dynamic shadows, clarity, and real-life mechanics. Also, addressing a popular misconception - integrated graphics don't yet support RT.

This feature is a highly resource-heavy task only imaginable in feature films and television series until recent years. The newest graphics cards from Nvidia and Intel can simulate ray tracing effects in-game in the comfort of your home.

Moreover, RT was something that came packaged with only the flagship tier graphics cards. However, after the launch of the much-acclaimed RTX 30 series graphics cards, ray tracing has made its way to even the entry-level offerings.

Cards like the RTX 3060 and the 3070 offer respectable performances with ray tracing enabled even in the most demanding titles.

Five most handy graphics cards that feature solid ray tracing performance

1) Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

yobananaboy @ipreferpi I just found a 3090 Ti at my local Best Buy, I’m so stoked right now I just found a 3090 Ti at my local Best Buy, I’m so stoked right now https://t.co/CJindh65KG

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti is the absolute bar for graphics cards currently listed. It is mostly overkill for the average PC gamer. Still, if you want an extremely future-proof graphics card that can even extend its capabilities to 8K resolution gaming, the 3090 Ti is ideal.

It is a graphics card that is barely moved in performance by using RT in max settings. You can rest assured that you can run some of the most demanding ray tracing games in the PC space, like Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is arguably the second-best GPU for powering RT while gaming at incredibly high resolution. It provides the best value for the general gamer, which the RTX 3090 Ti struggles with.

The 3080 Ti is a mid-generation inclusion for the RTX 3080, and the upgrade has been substantial, to say the least.

It has a base clock speed of 1.67 GHz and 12 GB of VRAM that can easily power through AAA titles with RT for years to come. Nvidia's ampere line has changed the game when it comes to enabling ray tracing for the masses at various resolutions.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

While Nvidia has already introduced its second generation of RT-enabled GPUs, AMD has only recently stepped up its hardware capabilities with ray tracing support for the 6000 series of GPUs.

Nvidia does fairly supremely in terms of RT performance and software support. Nevertheless, AMD has provided an almost comparable raw GPU performance to the RTX 3080 at a great value.

The 6900 XT, even though it is in its first generation, has great RT performance and should not be looked down upon by any means. Being the flagship AMD GPU means it will be well supported for years to come.

4) Nvidia RTX 3070

Kazu The Wolf @KazuWolf92 Time for a upgrade. x3

Goodbye RTX 2060 and hello RTX 3070 TI. x3 Time for a upgrade. x3Goodbye RTX 2060 and hello RTX 3070 TI. x3 https://t.co/yEZQp246yo

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is a budget-oriented graphics card in the 30 series. It marginally matches even the performance of the previous generation 2080ti, touted as a flagship GPU.

The RTX 3070 is the perfect starting point for those wishing to experience RT in titles while not having to go overboard with their budget. This product manages to provide base level 4K visuals, but you might be limited to graphically extensive games when incorporating ray tracing.

5) Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

SadBoiSummer @SadBoiGMER



#TwitchTv My #GamingPc is a beauty skipped the 30 Series cards as my 2080TI is still holding out strong. My #GamingPc is a beauty skipped the 30 Series cards as my 2080TI is still holding out strong. #TwitchTv https://t.co/QJM8Ws5Uhb

This might come as a strange recommendation, with the RTX 2080 Ti being somewhat outdated as fans anticipate the 4000 series GPUs. Anyhow, the RTX 2080 Ti is still a great value for many gamers.t was a flagship GPU, and its specifications still hold ground in modern AAA games.

In terms of RT performance, it manages to give a fair experience, but you should not expect to run every game at 4K resolution with max graphical fidelity. The RTX 2080 Ti can be found for great prices nowadays, and it comes as a welcome option for those who cannot get their hands on the high demand 30 series GPUs from Nvidia and beats the latest consoles like the PS5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer