Cooler Master shows Shark X, Sneaker X, Cooling X, other products at CES 2023: Specs, features, pricing, and more

Taiwan-based company Cooler Master grabbed attention during the recently-concluded CES 2023 (Consumer electronics Show 2023) thanks to its innovative and unique gaming products. The company's new lineup includes unique cases, its first pre-builds, fans, coolers, and gaming chairs.

At the CES 2023, the company further announced that it would rebrand itself as a lifestyle tech brand from a peripherals manufacturer starting this year. Thus, its new products are targeted toward a more standardized audience, not cooling fans, for which the brand has a solid reputation.

Most of Cooler Master's latest launches are jaw-dropping, to say the least. The products are listed below.

Cooler Master's new products launched at CES 2023

The company had several unique PC cases to introduce at the CES this year.

Shark X

The Shark X gaming PC case (Image via Cooler Master Summit)

The Shark X is the most eye-catching among the multiple unique PC cases displayed by the company at the CES. It is a fully-fledged gaming PC built in the shape of a shark.

The case is based on an RGB ring that is shaped to represent the Cooler Master logo. The shark's body is angular and minutely designed, and it appears to jump outward from the base. Adding to its visual esthetics, the PC case is decorated with attractive RGB lighting.

It is worth noting, however, that the Shark X is not a 100% original design. A few years ago, a modder came up with a similar design called Leviathan, and the case-maker appears to have drawn inspiration from it.

The Shark X will reportedly hit the market later this year. The company is yet to announce any details regarding the pricing and availability.

Sneaker X

The Sneaker X gaming PC (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Sneaker X is designed as a large sports shoe with a gaming PC inside. Cooler Master showcased a couple of colorways for this rather unique gaming PC. However, only the red and white variant was displayed in Las Vegas.

While not as radical as the Shark X in terms of design, it is still an innovative change from regular PC case designs.

The company plans to sell the case as a gaming rig later this year. We have no information on the specs or pricing yet.

Cooling X

The Cooling X case (Image via Cooler Master)

The Cooling X is a departure from the outward design language of the Shark X and Sneaker X. As the name suggests, the Cooling X has been designed to maximize its cooling potential.

The case comes with liquid cooling via the company's sub-zero technology for both the CPU and GPU. The 12-inch radiator fins run through the case's sides to help cool the hardware.

The Cooling X could become the standard for moderating temperatures with next-gen PC hardware components.

Mini X

The Mini X case (Image via Cooler Master)

Cooler Master also showcased the Mini X at the CES 2023. It is a mini ITX case with an interesting design language and a swappable side panel. The company also allows gamers to choose between a few colorways.

According to the manufacturer, the case will support the latest RTX 40 series and AMD Ryzen 7000 series GPUs without running into size compatibility issues.

The Mini X will be available for purchase starting in late 2023.

Other products launched by the brand at CES 2023

Alongside unique cases and pre-built PCs, the brand has introduced new power supplies, fans, cases, gaming chairs, and air coolers at the CES 2023.

The Hyper 622 Halo and 212 Halo air coolers (Image via Sportskeeda)

New air coolers hitting the market include the MasterAir MA824 Stealth, the Hyper 212 Halo, and the Hyper 622 Halo. These ARGB-equipped products have a modern design and new fans optimized for maximum cooling.

Cooler Master has also launched new liquid coolers. The new AIOs include the MasterLiquid Atmos and the MasterLiquid Sub Zero EVO. Both products are targeted at high-end gaming PCs and pack refreshed designs with streaks of light.

The TD500 Mesh V2 case (Image via Cooler Master)

The company also reintroduced the TD500 Mesh case with a few upgrades. The modernized case is now called V2 and has support for thicker radiators and newer USB standards. The protective case is targeted at mid-range gaming PCs.

