Top 5 best AIO liquid coolers in 2022

AIO liquid coolers add high-performance cooling to the gaming setup, extra flare with a stylish CPU blockhead, and some RGB fans. They can keep the most high-end CPUs under optimal temperatures, making them an ideal pair for premium gaming desktops.

However, with multiple options in the market, gamers might be confused as to which AIO is the best for their system. Multiple companies have launched 120mm budget liquid coolers and some 420mm high-ends are currently hitting the market, costing hundreds of dollars.

It is worth noting that low-budget AIO liquid coolers are not worth the money. For the same amount, an air cooler is a better choice. However, those looking to spend at least $100 on cooling their CPU can choose between the following since they all pack a punch.

A guide to top 5 AIO liquid coolers of 2022

5) DeepCool LS520 240mm liquid cooler ($109.99)

Deepcool recently launched an LS series of high-performance liquid coolers. On a decent price tag, these coolers offer competitive performance. The LS520 is a 240mm liquid cooler based on the company's fourth-gen pump design.

It can easily outperform some high-end air coolers and low-end liquid coolers like the MSI MAG Coreliquid 360R and the Cooler Master ML240.

4) NZXT Kraken X53 ($134.99)

The Kraken X53 is a performance-focused product from NZXT, an experienced cooling product manufacturer. The 240mm liquid cooler trade blows with some high-end 360mm coolers available on the market.

While it is a bit costlier than a conventional 240mm rad, the cooler offers world-class performance and solid integration with any system. The infinity mirror on the CPU blockhead is fitted with RGB LEDs that can be fully customized via the NZXT CAM software. One can opt for an RGB fan variant of the X53 as well.

3) Deepcool LT720 360mm liquid cooler ($139.99)

The DeepCool LT720 is the company's latest launch. It packs a unique infinity mirror and high-performance FK120 fans to pump out solid temperatures without costing a fortune.

The LT720 shares a lot in common with the LS720 that was launched earlier this year. However, every component has been updated to match a higher price point and a more premium product.

2) Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD 360mm liquid cooler ($239.99)

The Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD AIO liquid cooler is a tried and tested product that offers high performance and solid looks. This cooler packs an LCD that can be fully customized via the iCUE software.

It comes at a solid premium. However, the performance, features, and even the bundled software make up for the extra dollars Corsair asks for the H150i Elite.

1) MSI MEG Coreliquid S360 360mm AIO liquid cooler ($240.99)

The MSI MEG Coreliquid S360 Cooler is a high-quality premium performance-focused AIO liquid cooler from a Taiwanese manufacturer. It comes with three 120mm high-performance Silent Gale P12 fans.

The company has used an OEM design from Asetek for this cooler, coming with an LCD that can be fully customized via the MSI Center software. Users can display a picture, GIFs, weather details, or system stats via the bundled LCD.

Overall, the MEG S360 is a premium AIO liquid cooler, and for this kind of money, it does come with diminishing returns over a much cheaper 360mm radiator.

