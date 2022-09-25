Liquid vs air cooling: Does your gaming PC need an AIO?

The debate between liquid and air cooling has been around for years, and there are pros and cons to both methods. In the end, it really comes down to the specifications of your system and personal preference.

If you’re looking to cool down your gaming PC, there are a few things you need to consider before making a decision. Air cooling is the most common method and is typically the cheapest option. It uses a fan to circulate air over heatsinks and components, which is generally considered to be sufficient for most gaming PCs.

Liquid cooling is a more efficient method and is typically more expensive. It uses a water or coolant-based system to control temperature to appropriate levels. It is generally considered to be a better option for gaming PCs that run hotter and require more cooling.

In this article, we’ll compare air and liquid cooling to help you decide which one is best for your gaming PC. We’ll also provide some tips on how to keep your gaming PC at appropriate temperature levels and running at its best potential.

Exploring the dilemma between liquid and air cooling

The debate between the two systems for gaming PCs has been going on for years. Some swear by air cooling, while others are adamant that liquid-based systems are the only way to go. So, which is the best option for your gaming PC?

How does air cooling work?

In an air-cooling system, heat is carried from the CPU's IHS, through the thermal interference medium. This is generally done through the means of a paste that was applied during the installation of the cooler, onto a cold plate that is often constructed of copper or aluminum and is hence conductive.

The connected heat pipes receive this thermal energy from the cold plate.

The purpose of the pipes is to transfer heat from one place to another. In this instance, it is transferred to a heatsink that is lifted off of the motherboard, making room for more parts like RAM.

The tiny metal fins that make up the heatsink are supplied with heat via these pipes. These fins are made to be as exposed to colder air as possible, which allows the metal to dissipate its heat. The heated air is then forced away from the system by a connected fan.

The building materials, size, and number of fans mounted to the CPU heatsink affect how efficient an air cooler is. This explains why there are differences in the size and layout of CPU air-cooling equipment. Although larger air coolers often disperse heat more effectively, they are not always feasible, particularly with compact, portable computers.

The pros and cons of air cooling

Pros

1) Using systems that make use of air cooling is the most economical approach to cooling a CPU. Savings from the budget can be used to fund other aspects of the rig.

2) For most tasks, this method works just as well. High temperatures are often not a problem unless you are straining the capabilities of your hardware. Essentially, tasks like rendering in great detail or 4K gaming may be too much for air-cooled computers.

3) Systems that use air cooling are predominantly simpler to install. Securing a few screws and correctly connecting in a wire can be all it takes to install an air cooler. Additionally, it takes less time overall to prepare the system.

Cons

1) Access to other components, such as RAM, may be difficult and time-consuming, depending on the installed air cooler. This is due to the fact that air cooling necessitates the use of a heatsink.

The bigger the component, the better, as a greater size means a higher number of fins in the array, which, in turn, increases the surface area. Good air systems often take up a large amount of space at the center of the case.

2) When under stress, systems that utilize air cooling need to run their fans faster to keep your CPU cool. In comparison to liquid-cooling systems, this might result in a large increase in ambient noise levels, making the use of air coolers irrelevant in noise-sensitive places like recording studios and so on.

3) Air cooling may not be sufficient to keep your PC's components cool when carrying out performance-intensive tasks or utilizing it for cutting-edge gaming. Your computer's capability may be limited by overheating, which might potentially lead to component failure.

How does liquid cooling work?

The process of liquid cooling in computers begins with a baseplate that is attached to the CPU's IHS using a layer of thermal paste, much like air-based systems. The water block, which is intended to be filled with coolant, is a component that includes the metal surface of the cold plate.

As the coolant circulates through the block, it absorbs heat from the cold plate, and then keeps flowing through the system going on to ascend via the two tubes to a radiator. Fans linked to it will then disperse the heat from the cooler by exposing the liquid to air, which aids in cooling it. The cycle then restarts when the coolant enters the water block once again.

The pros and cons of liquid cooling

Pros

1) It goes without saying that liquids carry heat better than air, which is why we use water to cool computers. Due to the restricted volume of fluid inside them, they aren't quite as good at cooling as a specialized cooling loop, but can withstand prolonged heat loads better than air coolers.

2) The cost of AIO coolers is perhaps one of their best features. Even though they can be expensive, they often strike a good compromise between cost and performance, with some being less expensive than air systems. For instance, the MSI Coreliquid AIO offers the advantages of liquid cooling while being more affordable than certain high-end air coolers.

3) Aesthetically a lot of builders prefer to use AIOs in their rigs, but it boils down to personal taste. The aesthetic choice is mostly because of the clean look offered by the AIOs, with the main focus being on the block and the motherboard.

Cons

1) While AIOs have made strides in recent years, they are still the shortest-lived of the three types of coolers. Air systems can be used for a decade without an issue. But most AIO coolers are limited to a lifespan of about five or six years, either because the pumps die, or because of permeation (drying up of the coolant).

2) They usually have a higher risk of damaging other components in your rig via leaks. Although such scenarios are not seen as widely as we used to, a few sporadic cases do persist.

3) Installation is not as straightforward as it is with air cooling.

Final verdict

AIO coolers are superior to both bespoke liquid-cooling loops and air coolers in many ways. They will objectively perform better than the majority of systems which focus on air cooling, offering you a way to cool expensive computers without necessarily having to spend a lot of money.

While AIO coolers may be purchased for as low as $70, a decent 240mm or 360mm model may cost between $100 and $200. It can be worthwhile to spend that money on other components, such as higher RAM or storage, if your particular PC can function just fine with an air or even stock cooler.

Not everyone requires an AIO cooler. A tower air component will work well for the majority of PCs, giving you plenty of thermal headroom for even certain high-end components. Water cooling becomes important whenever you hit a certain TDP or decide to overclock, and that's where AIOs come in.

