Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB launched: Specs, performance, DLSS 3.0 and more

Introducing the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and the entire 4060 family, NVIDIA is once again a pioneer in the GPU world. This new lineup promises high-end gaming performance at an affordable starting price of just $299. The company announced on May 18, 2023, the arrival of three graphics cards that incorporate the advanced Ada Lovelace architecture. This new product line is designed to deliver cutting-edge gaming performance at an affordable price, with the starting price point set at just $299.

Superpowered by AI, these GPUs are reportedly twice as powerful as the latest gaming consoles, offering a significant upgrade to gamers and creators alike. Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti line promises to elevate the gaming and professional user experience, pushing the boundaries of immersive graphics. It brings with it an impressive suite of capabilities, including state-of-the-art DLSS 3.0 and advanced ray tracing.

Specifications and performance of the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

According to Matt Wuebbling, Vice President of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA:

The RTX 4060 family delivers PC gamers both great value and great performance at 1080p whether they’re building a gaming battle box or an AI-assisted creation station."

Apart from delivering excellent gaming performance, these GPUs are also an ideal choice for AI-assisted creation stations, starting at an enticing price of $299.The RTX 4060 Ti GPUs mark another successful stride in Nvidia's pursuit of high-performance, cutting-edge technology.

Specifications

The RTX 4060 Ti’s memory subsystem is equipped with a 32MB L2 cache and comes in two versions - one with 8GB and another with 16GB of 288 GB/s (554 GB/s effective) GDDR6 memory. The RTX 4060 Ti is equipped with shaders capable of pumping out 22 Teraflops.

The 3rd Gen RT Cores and the 4th Gen Tensor cores are capable of 51 and 353 Teraflops, respectively. RTX 4060Ti has a power draw (TGP) of 160 W, which is a significant upgrade over the 200 W of the previous generation, making the card more efficient and easier to cool for better boost performance.

Shaders 22 TFLOPs RT Cores 51 TFLOPs 3rd Gen Tensor Cores 353 TFLOPs $th Gen DLSS 3.0 NV Encoder 8th Gen with AV1 Frame Buffer 8GB and 16GB Memory Subsystem 32 MB L2 288GB/s (554 GB/s effective) Average Gaming Power 140 W Video Playback Power 13 W Idle Power 7 W TGP 160 W Pricing $399/ $499

Performance

RTX 4060TI performance stacked against other 60 series cards (Image via Nvidia)

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti sets a new standard for GPU performance, outshining its predecessors by being 2.6x faster than the RTX 2060 Super GPU and 1.7x faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU. These remarkable improvements are predominantly attributed to groundbreaking technologies such as Shader Execution Reordering, Opacity Micromap, and Displaced Micro-Mesh Engines.

Notably, these innovations have enhanced the GPU's ability to manage even the most demanding games, allowing for the simultaneous implementation of multiple ray-tracing effects. Furthermore, they permit full ray tracing, also known as path tracing, enhancing realism and immersion to unprecedented levels. Consequently, the RTX 4060Ti ensures gamers can experience unparalleled performance and breathtakingly lifelike graphics.

DLSS 3.0

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3.0, Nvidia's AI rendering technology, is a key feature of the RTX 4060 Ti. This innovative technology uses AI to upscale lower-resolution images in real-time, resulting in crisp visuals without putting a strain on performance.

Pricing and availability

Despite the advanced features and high performance, the RTX 4060 Ti GPUs are competitively priced. The 8GB variant provides excellent value for mid-range consumers at $399, while the 16GB model is a worthy investment for power users and professionals, raking in a cost of $499.

The RTX 4060Ti 8 GB will be hitting the shelves from May 24, 2023, and the 16 GB version will be available in July. Nvidia will have the Founder Edition version for the 8GB variant on its website and some selected retailers.

Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti GPUs mark a significant evolution in the tech giant's lineup, pushing the boundaries of immersive gaming and professional applications. The GPUs' enhanced specs and features, coupled with DLSS 3.0, allow for a notable improvement in overall performance.

The RTX 4060Ti, with its variants, caters to a wide spectrum of users. From gaming enthusiasts looking for a smooth, high frame rate experience to professionals seeking powerful rendering capabilities, the 4060 Ti meets and exceeds expectations.

Moreover, DLSS 3.0 technology redefines the performance versus quality paradigm, allowing users to enjoy stunning graphics without compromising performance. Lastly, the competitive pricing further underscores Nvidia's commitment to democratize access to high-end graphics technology.

In a nutshell, the Nvidia RTX 4060Ti GPUs are an excellent blend of power, performance, and value. Whether you are a gaming enthusiast, a content creator, or a professional seeking robust computational capabilities, the RTX 4060 Ti is a testament to Nvidia's continuous evolution and dedication to meeting the dynamic demands of today's digital world.

Poll : 0 votes