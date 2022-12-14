Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4060 Ti specs leaked: Expected performance, potential prices, and more

Kopite7kimi, the famous hardware leaker, has reportedly leaked the specifications of Nvidia’s mid-range card, the RTX 4060 Ti, on Twitter. If the information is anything to go by, we might be looking at a card that can potentially topple last year’s 1080p gaming champion, the 3060 Ti, with ease.

kopite7kimi @kopite7kimi RTX 4060 Ti has a very short reference board. The PG190 still uses CEM5 connector.

With Nvidia getting flak for extremely expensive cards with the 4080 and 4090, it could be possible that they want to maintain the 4060 Ti as a budget offering at relatively affordable prices. This is more important ever since AMD’s RDNA 4 card seems to beat Nvidia’s when price to performance stats are compared.

The Nvidia 4060 Ti may be a budget offering worth considering

The specifications leaked point to a 1080p card that is easily capable of gaming at ultra settings. There are allegedly 4352 CUDA cores, which is lower than 3060 Ti’s 4864. To offset this, Nvidia may decide to dial up the core frequency higher than last year’s model.

Furthermore, the leaks suggest an 8GB VRAM capacity, which, if true, is a bit lower when considering how modern games are increasingly becoming memory-hogging programs. Ideally, a 10 GB VRAM memory would work much more favorably. The memory specifications leaked also point to a DDR6 memory, instead of the DDR6X.

Kopite7kimi also pointed to a memory speed of 18 Gbps for the 4060 Ti. This is significantly higher than last gen’s 3060 Ti. Previous leaks also mentioned that the GPU would be an AD106 type with 4nm architecture and a 128 bit bus width, which amounts to about 288Gbps of memory bandwidth.

The leak also points to an alleged L2 cache of around 32 MB, which is much higher than 4 MB of the last-gen 3060 Ti.

Power pin type selection seems odd considering the leaked TDP

As per the leak, the 4060 Ti allegedly uses around 220W of power, which is 30W less than the the 4070's leaked TDP. The power draw is significantly higher than the 3060 Ti, but still not in the ballpark of anything needing a PSU replacement.

Interestingly, despite the sub 250W power draw as the leaks claim, Nvidia has still opted for a 16-pin power connector cable. This implies that the manufacturer will likely stick with 16 pin connectors despite the power draw of the card.

Moreover, Kopite7kimi claims the board of 4060 Ti would be smaller than the monstrous 4080 and 4090, implying that people opting for it wouldn’t have to worry about space inside their PC cabinets.

Price and expected release

If Nvidia is able to pin the price below $400, while targeting the 1080p ultra-performance bracket, AMD would have some serious competition at their hands. As for the release, we expect the card to come out before Q1 2023, which is tentative at best.

If the leaks are accurate, we are looking at a significantly upgraded offering from Nvidia, without the intrusive form-factor of the 4080 and 4090 cards. It would be wise to take this information with a grain of salt.

