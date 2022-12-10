More details and benchmarks of the Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX have surfaced on the internet. However, recent tests show that the Radeon GPUs are slower than the Nvidia equivalents.

The upcoming graphics cards are, however, much faster than the last-generation RX 6950 XT. Additionally, the cheaper price point of the RX 7000 series video cards makes them lucrative GPUs to opt for.

These benchmarks do not change the fact that the Radeon RX 7900 series cards are impressive GPUs. They are ranked among the fastest cars money can buy. Thus, gamers who purchase them will not be disappointed, even though they're not as fast as high-end Nvidia offerings.

Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX benchmarks and how they fare against Nvidia equivalents

Videocardz reported the latest leaked benchmarks for the GPUs. They come after the Geekbench 5 benchmarks in which the RX 7900 series cards were seen taking a lead in some cases.

The GPUs were recently tested using 3DMark Time Spy and Fire Strike. These programs test both the CPU and the graphics card extensively and emulate a real-life use-case scenario. The scores thus largely depend on the entire system and not just the graphics card. However, no information on the test bench used to test these cards are available.

3DMark Time Spy benchmark scores

In Time Spy, 3DMark's DirectX 12 benchmark, we see the RTX 4080 and the 4090 pull ahead of the Radeon GPUs.

While running the benchmark in the 4K Extreme preset, the 7900 XTX scored 13,729 points and the 7900 XT 13,687 points. This makes the former around 1% slower than the 4080, and the latter is around 2% behind Nvidia's top offering. The cards trail the RTX 4090 by around 28%.

While running the benchmark at the 1440p Extreme preset, the gap between the two Radeon GPUs increases. The RX 7900 XTX scores 25,473 points while the 7900 XT gets 23,987 points. This makes the former around 8% slower than the 4080, while the latter falls behind the same Nvidia GPU by around 12% slower.

GPU name 4K Ultra preset score 1440p Extreme preset score Geforce RTX 4090 19,398 35,704 Geforce RTX 4080 14,005 28,050 Radeon RX 7900 XTX 13,729 25,473 Radeon RX 7900 XT 13,687 23,897 Radeon RX 6950 XT 10,644 21,848 Geforce RTX 3090 Ti 10,709 21,711

Thus, the Radeon RX 7900 series has some disadvantages in DirectX 12 performance.

3DMark Fire Strike benchmark scores

In 3DMark's DirectX 11 test, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX scored 18,853 while running Fire Strike at the 4K Ultra preset. This makes the GPU around 24% slower than the RTX 4090 and around 7% faster than the RTX 4080.

In the 1440p Extreme preset, the card scored 37,702 points. Thus, it is around 18% slower than the Team Green flagship and around 8% faster than the RTX 4080, according to Videocardz's performance aggregates.

The RX 7900 XTX, however, is much faster than the last-gen equivalent, the RX 6950 XT, in this benchmark. It is around 15% faster in the 4K Ultra preset and around 16% faster in the 1440p Extreme preset.

Hassan Mujtaba @hms1193 In Blender, the 7900 XTX is around 75% faster than the 6950 XT but the RTX 4090 is 3.2x faster than the XTX. In Blender, the 7900 XTX is around 75% faster than the 6950 XT but the RTX 4090 is 3.2x faster than the XTX. https://t.co/xYAczSsrK8

The RX 7900 XT almost equals the RTX 4080 in terms of overall performance. The card scored 16,915 in the 4K Ultra preset, making it 1% slower than Nvidia's latest launch.

A similar story presented itself while running the benchmark at 1440p Extreme. The card scored 33,497 points, making it about 1% slower than the 4080.

GPU name 4K Ultra preset score 1440p Extreme preset score Geforce RTX 4090 29,427 45,704 Radeon RX 7900 XTX 18,853 37,702 Geforce RTX 4080 17,294 33,932 Radeon RX 7900 XT 16,915 33,497 Radeon RX 6950 XT 15,201 30,287 Geforce RTX 3090 Ti 13,989 26,704

Thus, the Radeon cards stack up quite well in rasterization performance using legacy APIs.

