Leaked AMD RX 7900 XTX benchmarks show Team Red beating its Nvidia counterpart

If leaks are anything to go by, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX benchmark results have put the card dangerously close to the Nvidia equivalent, the RTX 4080. The Radeon GPU has taken the lead in most cases, solidifying AMD's claims.

Recently, Twitter user @BenchLeaks shared OpenCL and Vulkan test scores from Geekbench 5. While the upcoming Radeon GPU impressed in some aspects, it disappointed in others.

However, for $200 cheaper, the upcoming RX 7000 series GPUs are proving to be solid options. Numerous gamers are inclined towards the RX 7900 XT and the XTX over Nvidia's latest and greatest offerings.

More details on the leaked benchmark data of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX

+20% Faster than 4080 in Vulkan

-8% Slower than 4080 in OpenCL



Both OpenCL and Vulkan benchmark data were recently leaked.

The Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards were tested with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and an ASUS motherboard. These components were paired with 32 GB of DDR 5 RAM running at 6,000 MT/s.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (8C 16T)

Min/Max/Avg: 5245/5443/5417 MHz

Codename: Raphael

CPUID: A60F12 (AuthenticAMD)

GPU: Radeon RX 7900 XTX

API: Vulkan

Score: 179579, +71.5% vs RTX 3070

In the Vulkan benchmark, the upcoming Radeon video card scored a whopping 179,579 points. This puts it far ahead of the last-gen Geforce RTX 3090 Ti, which scores 141,134 in the benchmark, according to Geekbench's database. It even beat the last-gen flagship, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, by a solid 70% margin. The 6900 XT managed a score of 114,610 in the benchmark.

The card even turned out to be faster than the RTX 4080, Nvidia's latest entry in the Ada Lovelace-based RTX 40 series lineup.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (8C 16T)

Min/Max/Avg: 5379/5439/5423 MHz

Codename: Raphael

CPUID: A60F12 (AuthenticAMD)

GPU: Radeon RX 7900 XTX

API: Open CL

Score: 228647, +60.7% vs RTX 3070

VRAM: 23.98 GB

However, in the OpenCL test results, the 7900 XTX lost to both the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4090. It scored 228,647 points, barely equaling the RTX 3090 Ti's points.

According to Geekbench's database, the 3090 TI scored 229,738 in the benchmark, higher than what the RX 7900 XTX pulled off in this leaked benchmark run.

However, it was significantly faster than the last-gen AMD flagship, the Radeon RX 6900 XT. This 2020 graphics card managed a score of 170,008 on this test, making the RDNA 2-based card about 26% slower than the upcoming 7900 XTX.

It is worth noting that Geekbench scores do not represent the real-world performance of the graphics cards. Despite having a slight lead or loss in the benchmark scores, the cards can perform very differently in video games.

Thus, it is best to wait for the reviews of the RX 7000 series cards to drop before making any decisions. Fortunately, we will not have to wait long for reviewers to start publishing their test results.

Given that the cards hit shelves on December 13, 2022, we can expect the reviews to start dropping at least a week before.

