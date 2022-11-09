The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT was unveiled on November 3, 2022. The new graphics card is the second among the two GPUs that Team Red will be introducing in the first wave of Ryzen 7000 launches. It is slightly slower than its bigger sibling, the RX 7900 XTX.

With the Radeon RX 7000 series, AMD is not aiming for the performance crown. Instead, the focus is on power efficiency and affordability.

While Nvidia blew off its bells and squeezed the maximum out of the Ada Lovelace silicon with the RTX 4090, Team Red is taking a modest approach. Their fastest card competes with the upcoming RTX 4080 and beats it by a solid margin. However, it does not get close to the RTX 4090.

Thus, it is important to understand how much performance gamers will be leaving on the table while opting for a Radeon 7000 card. Without proper information, making the decision can be extremely intimidating.

Both the RX 7900 XT and RTX 4080 are built for 4K gaming

The RX 7900 XT reference version card

Both Radeon RX 7900 XT and RTX 4080 are impressive GPUs on paper.

The 7900 XT is based on the flagship Navi 31 processor. It packs 5,376 streaming processors, 336 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 84 Ray Tracing cores. It also has 20 GB of GDDR6 memory that is based on a wide 320-bit bus.

Similarly, the RTX 4080 is juiced up with some impressive specs. It packs the AD103 processor which has 9,728 CUDA cores, 304 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), and 112 Render Output Units (ROPs) under its hood. The graphics card packs 16 GB of GDDR6X memory, which is based on a 256-bit bus.

Both graphics cards have been built for 4K gaming. However, there are certain ways in which the RX 7900 XT takes the lead.

To begin with, the Team Red offering is much cheaper. While gamers will have to pay a hefty premium of $1,199 for the 4080, the 7900 XT is priced at $899.

The AMD graphics card is also slightly more power-efficient. At peak load, the RX 7900 XT will pull up to 300 W of power. The RTX 4080 has a base TDP of 350 W. Some enthusiast-grade AIB models will have higher TDP ratings, much like the RTX 4080.

Users could have justified the higher pricing and power draw if the RTX 4080 was significantly faster than what AMD has to offer. However, Team Red has designed both the RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX to compete with the RTX 4080 and beat it by a solid margin.

While the RTX 4080 is expected to be slightly slower than the Radeon RX 6950 XT, the AMD cards take a solid lead over it.

Conclusion

Nvidia claimed the performance crown with the launch of the RTX 4090 last month. However, the competition has launched solid options for this generation to lure the high-end market. AMD's graphics cards have a lot of key benefits that make the company's offerings more sensible for most gamers.

Although Nvidia has not disappointed the community with its GPUs, the pricing of its graphics cards seems a bit off.

